The Kansas State women just couldn’t seem to miss Tuesday night in their 87-56 beatdown of of Omaha.
Seven 3’s in the opening period sparked a 34-point first quarter, which marked a school record for points scored in one quarter.
Three quarters later and the hot-shooting Wildcats had 16 3-pointers, tying a school record set on Jan. 23, 2013, versus Oklahoma State for shots behind the arc made in a game.
“It’s surprising to me,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said in a postgame radio interview. “I think we just made a lot of right passes in that stretch, and obviously people have to knock the shot down. But once again, the way they’re playing (junior center Ayoka Lee), we’re going have those kinds of shots if we can give good passes to each other. We’re not going to shoot what we did, but I think we’re nine of 11 or something to start, but five or six of 11 on those kinds of shots wouldn’t be abnormal.”
The barrage from deep started with freshman guard Jaelyn Glenn, who had 13 points including three 3’s in the first quarter, and 16 points total in the game for a new career-high.
K-State led by 25 after the first quarter, missing just three shots in the first 10 minutes, shooting 80 percent from the field.
The Wildcats hit four more from beyond the arc in the second quarter, pushing their lead to 32 by halftime at 56-24.
K-State led by as much at 42 in the third quarter before Omaha managed to cobble things down to within 40 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Jada Moore hit the record-tying shot on her second-straight 3-pointer with 2:04 to play in the game. The Wildcats got a couple chances at hitting the record-breaker but they couldn’t get it to connect.
Lee led K-State with 19 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals followed by Glenn, freshman guard Serena Sundell who had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds and senior forward Laura Macke who had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Junior forward Emilee Ebert only had four points but co-led the team in rebounds (8) and had a game-high six assists to go along with a steal.
“They played really well tonight,” Mittie said of Macke and Ebert. “They were at a spot where we felt like there would be some opportunities. We talked about winning the middle of the floor. Laura won the middle of the floor. I thought Ebert had a good feel in the middle of the floor.”
The win also snapped an 11-game road losing streak that stretched back more than a year. The streak was the longest since the Wildcats lost 11 straight road games between the end of the 1997-98 season and the beginning of the 1998-99 season.
“Road victories are a lot of fun,” Mittie said. “Home victories, they go home to their families or they go home to their apartments or they go out to eat with their families or whatever. And now we’ll go out to eat together and celebrate together. And those are special. It was a good win, as 30-point road wins don’t happen very often either. We’ll take it.”
K-State will stay on the road and head north to Brookings, S.D., to take on South Dakota State at 2 p.m. Friday in the third game of its three-game road trip. The game will be televised on ESPN+.