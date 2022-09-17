Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman was quick to shoulder the blame for the offensive struggles that led to his team’s deflating 17-10 home loss to Tulane Saturday.
“Really, the game comes down to our inability to convert on third down — going 2-of-15 — and then inability to convert on fourth down — going 1-of-5,” he said. “Put that on me. Don’t put that on the kids. I believe in our offense. I believe in (offensive coordinator Collin) Klein.”
The loss wasn’t the result of bad play-calling or poor preparation, Klieman asserted. His team had a great week of practice leading up to the game, but “preparation doesn’t equate to execution sometimes,” and execution was the problem.
“We had some plays out there that we thought we should have had on fourth and short and didn’t get,” Klieman said. “The bottom line is we just didn’t get them. … We didn’t make the plays that we are capable of making.”
Simply put, the Wildcats were abysmal when it came to keeping their offense on the field. Only three of their 13 possessions lasted more than six plays and four of them ended with three-and-outs. They entered Green Wave territory four times and scored twice.
When faced with third down, K-State averaged 6.3 yards to go, and gained an average of 4.5 yards on those plays. The Wildcats were 2-of-7 on third and short, with their two conversions coming on third and 1 carries by backup running back DJ Giddens.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez went 6-of-8 passing on third downs, and yet K-State failed to convert each time he threw it. While the Wildcats averaged 7.1 yards per completion overall, they picked up 4.2 yards per completion on third down.
Running back Deuce Vaughn — who tallied 84 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving — caught four of Martinez’s third-down passes but didn’t run the ball on any of the 15 third-down opportunities. He carried the ball once on fourth down and went down for zero yards.
That said, he also wanted a portion of the responsibility for the defeat.
“I felt like there was a couple of times that I probably should have made a couple of plays that I left out on the field,” Vaughn said. “If anybody’s going to be pointing fingers, I’d say, ‘Point them at me.’”
Of course, there isn’t just one person to hold liable, and the Wildcats didn’t lose exclusively because of a dismal third and fourth down conversion rate. Klieman credited Tulane’s defense, which he said “got after us” at the line of scrimmage and did a good job tackling on first contact.
But he also pointed out that his team didn’t demonstrate an ability to be explosive. Only four of K-State’s plays went for more than 15 yards. One of those was its only touchdown, a 21-yard pass from Martinez to wide receiver Kade Warner.
The Wildcats did not commit any turnovers against the Green Wave, which was certainly one of the few positives on offense. But that may have been the result of a risk-averse conservatism that also precluded their capacity to make a game-altering play.
At the center of that apparent offensive apprehension is Martinez. During his four years at Nebraska, he had a reputation for being an audacious gunslinger who was just as likely to produce an exhilarating highlight as to cough up the football in a crucial moment.
He threw for a modest season-high of 150 yards on 21-of-31 passing on Saturday, and added 64 yards rushing on 13 carries. He didn’t turn over the football, but he also didn’t show that do-or-die riverboat gambler bravado that by turns electrified and dismayed the fans in Lincoln.
He was, as he put it after Game 1 against South Dakota, merely a “game manager.”
That just wasn’t what K-State needed.
“We’ve got to get him to cut it loose and be free, and if he makes a mistake, he makes a mistake,” Klieman said.
For his part, Martinez doesn’t think he was reticent to throw the ball downfield, nor that he was conservative in his reads.
“I think you always want to take what the defense is giving you,” he said. “I felt sometimes that it was better to check the ball down on some of those other plays. I hate to be repetitive, but that’s something that I’m going to have to look back at on film and see if I had an opportunity to get more down the field.”
Warner, who played with Martinez at Nebraska and hauled in four catches for 46 yards, advocated for continued faith in his longtime teammate.
“I fully trust Adrian,” Warner said. “I think he trusts himself to make every single throw on the field, and I’ve seen it before. He’s my quarterback, and I’ll stand by him until the day I die. I think that he will come back better.”
After averaging nearly 39 points per game in their three previous games in 2022, the Wildcats seemed shell-shocked by the way the offense sputtered against Tulane. Klieman said it was the first adversity the team had faced this calendar year, and now it was up to his players to respond to it.
Immediately after Saturday’s loss, they projected confidence with a prime-time matchup at No. 6 Oklahoma looming next weekend.
“This team’s resilient,” Martinez said. “I know we have a lot of great leaders, a lot of veteran leaders. We’re 0-0 in conference play. That’s the next step for us. We already have our eyes set on next week. We have a talented squad and one that can bounce back, so that’s our focus.”