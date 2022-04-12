Wichita Collegiate star Wesley Fair stands with K-State legend Darren Sproles during a campus visit during the 2021 football season. Fair committed to K-State Wednesday morning and is the third pledge of the 2023 class.
Just two days after fellow Wichita star Will Anciaux announced his pledge to play at Kansas State, Wichita-Collegiate athlete Wesley Fair made his commitment official.
Fair is the fifth-ranked prospect in the state of Kansas according to 247Sports and chose K-State over offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado State, Harvard, Louisiana Tech and South Dakota.
"I want to thank God for the opportunity he has given me," Fair said in a post on Twitter Wednesday morning. "I want to thank my family, friends, & all the coaches who recruited me. You have given me support & made this process enjoyable. With that being said, I will be committing to Kansas State University. #EMAW23 #Committed"
Fair earned Second Team All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail-IV League honors as a junior as both a quarterback and a defensive back, ending the season with 472 yards through the air on 43-75 passing with two touchdowns and an interception to go along with 632 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
On defense, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior ended the season with nine tackles (three solo).
Fair is the third in-state prospect of the 2023 class, along with Kapaun Mt. Carmel's Anciaux and Piper's Camden Beebe, the younger brother of junior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe.