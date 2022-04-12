FAvJA7jWUAYQdb8.jpg

Wichita Collegiate star Wesley Fair stands with K-State legend Darren Sproles during a campus visit during the 2021 football season. Fair committed to K-State Wednesday morning and is the third pledge of the 2023 class. 

 Courtesy photo

Just two days after fellow Wichita star Will Anciaux announced his pledge to play at Kansas State, Wichita-Collegiate athlete Wesley Fair made his commitment official. 

Fair is the fifth-ranked prospect in the state of Kansas according to 247Sports and chose K-State over offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado State, Harvard, Louisiana Tech and South Dakota. 

"I want to thank God for the opportunity he has given me," Fair said in a post on Twitter Wednesday morning. "I want to thank my family, friends, & all the coaches who recruited me. You have given me support & made this process enjoyable. With that being said, I will be committing to Kansas State University. #EMAW23 #Committed"

Fair earned Second Team All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail-IV League honors as a junior as both a quarterback and a defensive back, ending the season with 472 yards through the air on 43-75 passing with two touchdowns and an interception to go along with 632 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.  

On defense, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior ended the season with nine tackles (three solo). 

Fair is the third in-state prospect of the 2023 class, along with Kapaun Mt. Carmel's Anciaux and Piper's Camden Beebe, the younger brother of junior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe. 

