For the first time in nearly a decade, the Kansas State women secured consecutive non-conference road victories after a 79-73 come-from-behind win over South Dakota State on Saturday.
The Wildcats beat UNLV and UC Santa Barbara back-to-back in December of 2012.
Led by junior center Ayoka Lee and freshman point guard Serena Sundell, the Wildcats fought back from trailing by two heading into the fourth quarter, to pulling away late in the game.
The junior had another huge game, turning in 38 points and grabbing 14 rebounds and six blocks. Lee broke the school record for career 30-point games, topping Wildcat legend Brittany Chambers who had six. This is her fourth 30-point game this season.
The double-double was the 30th in her career.
Sundell, meanwhile, recorded her first ever double-double scoring 16 points and turning in 10 assists while also recording five rebounds and five steals.
Junior forward Emilee Ebert had nine points, eight assists and three rebounds.
South Dakota held a 71-68 lead with 5:36 but K-State ripped off a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead with a little over three minutes to play highlighted by a Sundell 3-pointer.
Both teams were scoreless for the next two and a half minutes before South Dakota State made a lay-up with 18 seconds to play to get within two.
Lee was fouled twice and hit all four of her free throws to ice the game and give K-State the win.
The Wildcats ended the night shooting 47.6 percent from the field and were 13-18 from the free throw line. K-State was extremely efficient throughout the night, recording 25 assists total and only turning the ball over 7 times.
The Wildcats will have the midweek off before hosting Oregon on Saturday.