Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah sacks TCU quarterback Chandler Morris in the fourth quarter of a game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Oct. 30. Anudike-Uzomah was named to the preseason watch list of both the Bednarik and Lombardi awards.

 Staff photo by David Mayes

Preseason accolades keep rolling in for Kansas State as defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and long snapper Randen Plattner all earned some national recognition earlier this week. 

Anudike-Uzomah, a Kansas City, Missouri native, was named to the Bronko Nagurski watch list last week and was named to the watch lists for the Bednarik Award and the Lombardi Award. 

Tags

Recommended for you