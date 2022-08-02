Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah sacks TCU quarterback Chandler Morris in the fourth quarter of a game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Oct. 30. Anudike-Uzomah was named to the preseason watch list of both the Bednarik and Lombardi awards.
Preseason accolades keep rolling in for Kansas State as defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and long snapper Randen Plattner all earned some national recognition earlier this week.
Anudike-Uzomah, a Kansas City, Missouri native, was named to the Bronko Nagurski watch list last week and was named to the watch lists for the Bednarik Award and the Lombardi Award.
The Bednarik Award has honored the best defensive player in college football every year sine 1994.
It marks the 24th time a K-State player has been a candidate for the award and the 17th time since 2011.
Anudike-Uzomah earned All-America honors in addition to being the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and a first team All-Big 12 honoree.
He tied for a best in the country .46 forced fumbles per game, was wanted 11th nationally in sacks per game (.85) and his 11 total sacks last season tied for fifth in school history. He also tied the school record for forced fumbles with six.
He was also named to the watchlist of the Lombardi Award, which goes to the college football's top down lineman, along with Beebe.
They are the first K-State players to be candidates for the award since current Chicago Bear Cody Whitehair made the preseason watch list in 2015. A K-State player has been an candidate 11 other times, while defensive tackle Tim Colston was a semifinalist in 1995.
Beebe was a 13-game starter at left tackle last year and earned first team All-Big 12 honors from both the league's coaches and Associated Press. He was the youngest offensive lineman to be named to the first team by either organization.
He was the first Wildcat freshman or sophomore offensive lineman to earn that honor since Dalton Risner in 2016.
Last but not least, Plattner was one of just 25 players in the country to be named to the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award watch list.
Plattner has played in 35 games as K-State primary long snapper for field goals, PATs and punts.
He's executed on all 217 snaps with a botch throughout his career, including 103 last season.
K-State now has 11 watch list designations this preseason.