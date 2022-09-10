Kansas State fell to Loyola Chicago 3-1 (26-24, 9-25, 23-25, 14-25) in the second game of the Rambler Challenge Friday evening.
The Wildcats (7-2) narrowly took set one despite hitting .061 from the field.
Kansas State fell to Loyola Chicago 3-1 (26-24, 9-25, 23-25, 14-25) in the second game of the Rambler Challenge Friday evening.
The Wildcats (7-2) narrowly took set one despite hitting .061 from the field.
K-State held Loyola (5-4) to a 0.0 hitting percentage, allowing 12 kills on 36 attempts with 12 errors.
The Wildcats were blown out in the second set, 25-9, which led a pivotal third set which included 13 ties and seven lead changes. K-State ended up falling 25-23.
The Wildcats struggled in the fourth and final frame, falling 25-15 after another dismal offensive performance, recording nine kills with six errors on 35 attempts.
"(Loyola) is a tenacious defensive team — really, really good in the defense to transition phase, particularly back-row defense to transition phase," head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. "I thought their block caused us some problems as well, but overall, the separating factor was they were significantly better in transition than we were. It wasn't so much first swing, we knew we would have to play long. They will make you play long, and they will dig and they will frustrate. I didn't think that's what we did, we didn't play long enough. I think they're very good at that."
The Ramblers, meanwhile, had saved their best for last, hitting .379 with 14 kills and three errors.
The Wildcats were led by Sydney Bolding who had 11 kills and one solo block while assisting on six more blocks.
"I thought she was terrific," Fritz said. "Any time you can get a middle that's hitting nearly .400. I thought (setter Loren Hinkle) did a really nice job finding her and almost forcing it to her at times because there was a point in the match that she was what we had going. But we've got to be able to have more balance and generate kill production from all positions, no question."
Mackenzie Morris had 19 digs and Hinkle had 22 assists.
K-State will wrap up the Challenge Saturday afternoon when they play St. Thomas (Minnesota) at noon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.