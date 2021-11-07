In this file photo, K-State center Ayoka Lee (left) drives against Southern’s Raven White in a Nov. 29 basketball game at Bramlage Coliseum. Lee put up 40 points in Friday's 101-54 exhibition win over Pittsburg State.
The Kansas State women dominated down low in their second exhibition win of the season, beating Pittsburg State 101-54 Friday evening.
10 different Wildcats scored led by junior center Ayoka Lee put up 40 points on 17-of-20 shooting. Lee also registered a double-double after grabbing 13 rebounds.
"I thought (Ayoka) Lee got it and had great position all night long, but we had really timely passes to her," head coach Jeff Mittie said in a release. "Really that's been an area that we spent a lot of time on, and I think our team just continues to get better and better."
Sophomore center Taylor Lauterbach and senior guard Cymone Goodrich scored 10.
"I think Taylor continues to get better," Mittie said. "We talked about how hard she works. I think where she's getting better is she's just more confident, more decisive. I thought an example of that in the first half, Jaelyn (Glenn) gets a three off of the kick out I think from Taylor and Taylor in the past would have caught that and waited and then thrown it out. Well, she just caught it and went right out to her. And we've been working on reading that play. That's an example of her making the right play and being decisive. And then yeah, she continues I think to just get better and better."
The Wildcats ended the night with a 66-16 advantage in the paint on 54.2% shooting overall.
K-State led 26-16 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 44-28 by halftime thanks holding the Gorillas to just 2-for-12 shooting in the second quarter.
The Wildcats outscored Pitt State 28-6 in the third quarter and extended their point total into the triple digits in the fourth with 29 points in the final period.
K-State will officially open the season on Tuesday when they host Central Arkansas at 6:30 p.m.