Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz speaks to her team between sets of their exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. On Saturday, the Wildcats closed out a sweep of their home invitational with a 3-0 win over Florida A&M.
Kansas State had everything going right as it eased to a three-set sweep over Florida A&M (25-14, 25-13, 25-16) Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats (3-0) got a big boost from freshman Shaylee Myers. Myers played for a few plays Friday and in the exhibition match, but this was the first time in her K-State career she has played significant minutes.
Myers said it was really fun to get the significant playing time.
“I was really glad I got to do it and play with these girls,” Myers said. “Going into the court with these girls is so fun. Every single person is supportive. Everybody is just so nice and cheering you on, and everybody is happy to see you successful. I know if they make an error, they are going to help me get through it.”
Myers also led the Wildcats with 18 kills.
“Getting kills is like my favorite,” Myers said. “My setters did a great job of finding me and finding everybody. They did a really good job all around. It makes it easy when I have really good setters.”
Seven players recorded a kill for a balanced offensive display.
“Balancing your offense matters a lot,” Fritz said. “It is a lot harder to defend, of course, if you can get everybody rolling at the same time. I think we are getting good production. I am really happy with our setters right now. I think we are in a good place for this early in the season.
Because of the mismatch over Florida A&M, K-State was able to rest some of its key players including junior Aliyah Carter, who recorded two kills, and senior Sydney Bolding who recorded three.
K-State also benefitted from Florida A&M having a -.041 hitting percentage.
The Wildcats now go on the road for the first time this season.
They will head to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the UCF Challenge. It will be three games in three days Thursday through Saturday. The first match for K-State will be against Syracuse Thursday.