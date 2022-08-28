08222022-mer-spt-kstatevb-7
Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz speaks to her team between sets of their exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. On Saturday, the Wildcats closed out a sweep of their home invitational with a 3-0 win over Florida A&M. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State had everything going right as it eased to a three-set sweep over Florida A&M (25-14, 25-13, 25-16) Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (3-0) got a big boost from freshman Shaylee Myers. Myers played for a few plays Friday and in the exhibition match, but this was the first time in her K-State career she has played significant minutes.

