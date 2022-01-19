In his eight seasons at Kansas State, Sunflower Showdowns have become like snowflakes for head coach Jeff Mittie. Each one of the 17 regular season meetings he’s been a part of have been a little different and a little unique.
Wednesday’s 69-61 win was no exception.
In a game where the Wildcats saw their lead grow to 16 with with just under six minutes to play, lost the lead completely three and a half minutes later and still managed to push that lead back out to double-digits just under two and a half minutes later, Mittie can truly say that the K-State/Kansas rivalry continues to surprise and, in the case of Sunflower Showdown No. 17, delight.
“Getting to the final buzzer has always been different,” Mittie said. “We have trailed in games in the fourth and found a way to get there, we have led big and had these things happen. (Kansas) isn’t going to quit, give those kids credit in the other uniform. They didn’t quit. They kept playing and they kept running their stuff. You just have to know that getting to the final buzzer is going to be tough in this kind of game. But it says a lot about our group.”
The Wildcats were riding high early in the fourth quarter.
After two and a half lackluster offensive quarters, K-State seemed to finally find its groove offensively and, after a 9-0 run late in the third quarter, finally took its first double-digit lead of the night.
That groove continued into the fourth quarter where free throws from senior guard Laura Macke pushed the Wildcat lead to 16, the largest of the game.
Wednesday was Macke’s final Sunflower Showdown in Bramlage Coliseum and the Baileyville-native made it count, scoring nine points while grabbing nine rebounds (tying her career-high), three steals (another career mark matched), five assists (a new career best) and a block.
"It definitely means a lot to me, and I wanted to come out and bring my best energy,” Macke said. “Whether I was playing good or bad, I was going to make sure I was working my hardest out there to win that game."
However it was after that where things went askew.
Kansas senior guard Holly Kersgieter hit her first shot of the night with two and a half minutes to play in the third quarter, putting her on her way to a 13-point second half. The Wildcats had held her to just a point in the first half, but after she saw that first shot go in, she became absolutely instrumental to the Jayhawk comeback effort.
"I thought we made some mistakes on the out of bounds plays that got her going,” Mittie said. “A player like that, all she needs is to see the ball go through the hoop one time and then you're in trouble."
K-State did its part to help its rivals get back in the game. The Wildcats went absolutely ice cold midway through the fourth quarter. They did not hit a field goal for four and a half minutes and turned the ball over four times over that same period.
"Well I think we were in a situation where we had to press and we created some miscues and were able to convert them into points,” Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider said. “Just did a better job executing when we weren't in those situations. I thought our defense the majority of the night was good enough to put ourselves in a position to be successful. But I wasn't pleased at all with our offensive execution."
But, as she so often is, senior center Ayoka Lee was there when her team needed her.
Lee broke the basketless streak by scoring three times in four trips down the court to hold Kansas at bay.
The junior star had a game-high 25 points and 15 rebounds. The double-double was her 11th of the season and the 41st of her career.
The last of Lee’s three buckets triggered a final 10-0 push that, with the help of some free throws from Lee, Emilee Ebert and Serena Sundell, pushed the Wildcats over the edge and secured the well-earned win.
Mittie, Lee and Macke all credited the large student crowd that showed up for the game, filling multiple sections and staying until the final buzzer. K-State gave away free t-shirts and pizza to students who came out and they came in droves.
"That's the best student section we've ever had,” Mittie said. “That was so awesome, and I appreciate everybody that had a hand in getting the students here. I appreciate the students showing up. And I appreciate them staying, because I've been in a lot of those where the students come for the first half and then bail in the second half. … They stuck around and they were a big part of us continuing to have the energy after giving back the lead. When you're walking out there, there's a pride with stepping up and finishing the plays. For them to get to play in front of their fellow students and have that kind of student crowd, I've gotta believe it was pretty special for them."
Sundell had 15 points and seven assists and Jaelyn Glenn had 10 and four rebounds to round out the Wildcats that reached double-figures. .
Glenn hit the Wildcats’ first basket of the game, a 3, after the Wildcats started the game with four straight misses.
Seven straight points midway through the first put the Wildcats ahead by four.
Lee missed her first three shots of the game thanks in part to the strong defensive presence of 6-foot-6 Taiyanna Jackson, but the junior quickly recovered, hitting her next three shots to close out the first quarter.
Jackson had eight blocks in the game and succeeded in keeping Lee at bay until foul trouble late in the game took her out off the court.
"Yeah, that was definitely an adjustment that I had to make,” Lee said. “At the beginning, I think our guards did a good job of continuing to trust me and get it inside. But yes, it was an adjustment."
K-State extended its lead to as much as six early in the second quarter before completely cold. The Wildcats went five minutes in the second quarter without scoring.
Kansas, while not much better, was able to string a couple of buckets together during that time and briefly retook the lead before Sundell closed out the half with two made free throws to give K-State a 26-25 lead at the half.
Senior guard Aniya Thomas led the Jayhawks with 16 points along with junior Zakiyah Franklin who had 12 and sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti who had 11.
The Wildcats will host No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.