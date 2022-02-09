With the potential for a season sweep of perennial conference power Baylor on the table Wednesday night, the Kansas State women had a chance to do something special.
The Wildcats got a nine-point win at home earlier in the season and could have stayed within striking distance of the Big 12 race with a win in Waco. But as Jeff Mittie’s squad would quickly find out, that was not meant to be.
Kansas State lost to No. 10 Baylor on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center, 95-50.
While it was a close game after the first 10 minutes of play, foul trouble and injuries would come back to bite the Wildcats hard in the second quarter, creating a hole that was far too deep to dig out of.
Things got complicated for the Wildcats early in the first quarter.
First, one of their top scorers suffered an injury, and then their top player got into foul trouble.
Serena Sundell (10.1 points per game) injured her ankle early in the game and would not return to the game, taking away a significant scorer.
Ayoka Lee picked up an offensive foul with 7:46 in the quarter and then a second with 5:45 in the quarter. When Lee picked up foul No. 2, Baylor led 9-5. While that typically would have sunk the Wildcats, other players stepped up to fill the void of her absence.
Baylor built a 12-5 lead after Lee’s second foul, but K-State finished the quarter on a 9-6 run and trailed by just four points after the first quarter.
Shooting 5-of-14 and only trailing by four after the first quarter was a bit of a win, considering the circumstances. But the game quickly got out of hand for the Wildcats.
Right out of the gates in the second quarter, Baylor became a buzzsaw.
The Lady Bears opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run with five points from Jordan Lewis, who went on to finish the game with a game-high 24 points.
The Lady Bears would later go on another significant run, this one 11-0. Amid that run, Lee picked up foul No. 3 and Mittie picked up a technical foul after the call. The Lady Bears led 46-27 at the halftime break, which was enough of a lead to allow themselves to cruise to victory.
Things only got tougher for the Wildcats in the third quarter. Baylor held K-State to a massive scoring drought and opened the first five minutes of the quarter on a 14-4 run, leading by 31 halfway through the third quarter. Whatever hope was left for a comeback was erased at that point.
With the loss, Kansas State fell to 17-7 overall and 7-5 in league play. The Wildcats have now lost two of their first three to open up February and will hit the road once again this weekend for part two of the Sunflower Showdown.