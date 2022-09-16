08222022-mer-spt-kstatevb-7

Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz speaks to her team between sets of their exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats swept Kansas City on the road Wednesday evening. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State got a quick sweep (25-14, 25-13, 31-29) of Kansas City Wednesday night thanks to an absolute stranglehold on the defensive end.

The Wildcats had 15 total blocks in the match and held the Roos to a .018 team efficiency.

Recommended for you