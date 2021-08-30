In the file photo, Kansas State’s Aliyah Carter (2) sneaks a ball past a Creighton defender during a match at Bramlage Coliseum on March 20. The Wildcats held on through four sets in a loss at No. 5 Nebraska on Saturday.
Kansas State volleyball got a big, early season test on Saturday versus No. 5 Nebraska in the Husker Invitational. K-State came up short — but the young team showed promise.
The Cornhuskers downed the Wildcats 25-17, 27-25, 11-25, 25-22 in Lincoln, Neb.
“I thought we were significantly better today than we were yesterday,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said, referring to the team’s four-set win over Colgate on Friday. “Our focus right now is on improvement. I thought we handled a difficult environment really well. We were able to withstand some of the ebbs and flows that come in an environment like that and against a team like that. I think there were far more positives than negatives with the exception of the final outcome.”
Sophomore Aliyah Carter recorded a double-double in the match — her second of the season — carding 21 kills (her seventh-time eclipsing 20 kills in a match) and a career-high 11 digs. Junior Holly Bonde had 12 kills and senior Haley Warner had 10.
After dropping the first two sets, the Wildcats (1-1) came alive in Set 3, where they rattled off 12 straight points on the back of junior setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi’s excellent serving. The 11 points Nebraska (2-0) managed in the set marked the fewest the Cornhuskers have ever scored in a frame since the Devaney Center opened in 2013.
K-State also was set to play Tulsa on Friday, but the match was canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Golden Hurricane’s program.
The Wildcats now will travel to Santa Barbara, Calif. to play in the Gaucho Invitational later this week.
K-State will play traditional power Pepperdine to begin the tournament before facing the host, UC-Santa Barbara and San Diego State, later in the event.