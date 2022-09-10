08082022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-5

Kansas State defender Shae Turner and Missouri State forward Grace O’Keefe chase the ball on Aug. 6 at Buser Family Park. The Wildcats shutout Yale Friday evening on senior night. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State got a goal late in the first half to gain the lead, and with stifling defense, the Wildcats held Yale scoreless to secure a 1-0 home win on senior night at Buser Family Park Friday.

It was the first home win for the Wildcats (3-3-1) this season.

