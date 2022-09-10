Kansas State got a goal late in the first half to gain the lead, and with stifling defense, the Wildcats held Yale scoreless to secure a 1-0 home win on senior night at Buser Family Park Friday.
It was the first home win for the Wildcats (3-3-1) this season.
With 7:48 remaining in the first half, freshman Andra Mohler was just inside the goalbox and kicked the ball to the right toward the goal resulting in a paydirt as the ball went just under Yale’s goalkeeper’s hands and into the net. It was Mohler’s first goal as a Wildcat in a regular-season game.
“As soon as I cut inside and I knew I had space, I just knew I was going to shoot,” Mohler said. “I knew I was going to aim for the far post. I hit (the ball) hard enough and it just was able to skip through the goalkeepers’ hands and went in.”
It provided relief for the Wildcats in just their seventh shot of the game.
“It felt really good,” Mohler said. “We really wanted to win (this game) for our seniors since it was senior night. I am just happy I was able to be a part of that win.”
K-State’s defense was superb as it held Yale to two shots in the first half, nine shots total, and Yale did not get its first shot on goal until 24:35 remained in the second half.
“The second half was a good defensive performance,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “The first half, obviously we created a lot of offensive chances. It would have definitely helped if we had a couple more goals to have some breathing room. Overall, we got the shutout and got what we needed.”
Junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer – her third shutout this season – recorded four saves, including three near the end as Yale pressed its offense hard in attempt to tie the game.
“It was a hard game,” Werremeyer said. “Yale really wanted it at the end. (Yale) got a lot of shots off, but my defense did really well keeping (Yale) out.
“My defense blocked so many shots. They cut off so many long balls and services, and they made my job really easy. The fact that I only had to make four saves, and three of (my saves) were right at me — that is a testament to how well they were doing. (My teammates) made my job super easy (this game).”
The Wildcats had 21 total shots in the game, six on goal.
“It shows some resilience, composure and some focus, (that is) something that we need and continue to get better at,” Dibbini said. “It showed (this game) that we can hold that result.”
The Wildcats are on a streak of playing good soccer, winning three of their last five games.
“I think its mentality,” Werremeyer said. “We have a standard. It is not good enough to meet it anymore. We need to go above and beyond, and that starts with winning at home. That is something historically we have not been good at doing. That is really a goal this season. There should not be an excuse for us to be losing at home.”
K-State next hosts Colorado State Thursday at 7 p.m.. It will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.