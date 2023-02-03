One of the sharpest shooters in Kansas State men's basketball history died earlier this year.
Tom Alfaro, one of the best shooters to play under Wildcat great coach Jack Hartman, died on Jan. 5, at age 59 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Alfaro came to Manhattan via Fresno City Junior College and Santa Barbara City College prior to the 1983-84 season and averaged 12.6 points per game while shooting 49.5% as a junior. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds while collecting 36 assists, playing 29.7 minutes per game.
During the 1984-85 season, Alfaro raised his scoring average to 13.7 on a razor-sharp 56.6% from the floor while playing 30 minutes per game. He also hit 77.8% from the free throw line. Alfaro led the team in points scored, shooting percentage, free throw percentage and steals (1.0 per game).
At the end of the 1984-85 season, Alfaro's field goal shooting percentage was the fourth-best recorded in school history.
Alfaro ended his K-State career with the fourth-best career field goal percentage in Wildcat history. Nearly 40 years later, his 53% ranks 10th.
He was an All-Big 8 honorable mention selection following the 1984-85 season.
Alfaro may be best known by K-State fans for late-game heroics in road wins over Nebraska and Marquette.
During a Big Eight Tournament play-in game at Nebraska at the end of the 1983-84 season, Alfaro hit the go-ahead jumper to put the Wildcats ahead 41-39 with three seconds to play.
Then, during non-conference play of the 1984-85 season, Alfaro hit a baseline jumper with five seconds to play to put the Wildcats on top of the Warriors 55-54.
He went on to play professionally for the Zacatecas Mineros in Mexico.
Alfaro was married to his wife, Lisa, and had two stepsons, Tyler and Tanner.
