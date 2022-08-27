After the graduation of three of the five starters on the offensive line for Kansas State last season, coach Connor Riley still feels pretty good about what he has to work with heading into the 2022 season.
The Wildcats lost center Noah Johnson and guards Josh Rivas and Ben Adler, but return preseason All-Big 12 junior lineman Cooper Beebe and senior right tackle Christian Duffie who comes into the 2022 season with 21 consecutive starts, the most of any K-State player.
Beebe heads into his third season at K-State and is poised to have possibly his best year yet. Not only has he grown stronger and more confident in his role as a leader for the Wildcats but, if all goes to plan, he will be moving back inside to guard after spending last season at left tackle.
“He’s an absolute stud,” Klein said. “Top to bottom, he’s always helping. He’s able to communicate and help lead those guys and solve problems before they happen, know where a possible mistake or bust is goning to happen and eliminate it before happens. And obviously, he’s extremely gifted and hardworking. He’s all around top shelf.”
He’s first and foremost a team player, but if you press him, he’ll tell you he’d rather play inside. The strong Kansas City native has the natural tools to succeed at guard and, if the coaches can find a suitable replacement for Beebe at left tackle, the offensive line will be better because of it.
“Personally I’d say (I prefer) guard,” Beebe said. “I just think I’m more built for it and I enjoy being inside. I enjoy man handling dudes. It’s easier than going against the quick guys on the outside.”
Senior Kaitori (KT) Levesten seems to be the top choice to start the season at left tackle after promising redshirt freshman Andrew Leingang ran into some minor injury trouble during fall camp.
“I’ve been very pleased with (Levesten) right now,” Riley said. “And Andrew Leingang is continuing to develop. And to me, the great thing is we still have Cooper Beebe who’s proven to be pretty good at that position as well. So when you look at that rotation, it’s really a three-horse race.”
With both tackles and a guard spot filled, the Wildcats still need a new center and one more guard to fill out the line.
Sophomore Hadley Panzer, junior Taylor Poitier and senior Hayden Gillum are all competing near the top of the pile for those final two spots along with senior Dawson Delforge and sophomore Carver Willis.
Poitier in particular has drawn heavy praise from Riley, even though he missed all of last season due to an injury sustained during fall camp. It may take a little bit for him to get into rhythm, but when he does, Poitier may end up being one of the better lineman on K-State’s roster.
“Taylor Portier is probably one of the more talented guys that we have in our room,” Riley said. “He has not played, really, in a year and a half. You know he had a surgery in the spring of 2021. Obviously, heartbroken for that young man in the fall of this past year. And he even missed the lion’s share of this past spring. So he’s knocking some rust off. I think his expectations for himself, he needs to temper and he and I have had that conversation. But I couldn’t be more excited for Taylor and I think you guys are going to enjoy of watching that young man play the game of football because he is explosive and he is damn, damn good.”
All of the offensive lineman are also adjusting to life under new offensive coordinator Collin Klein. While some things may change from previous seasons, Riley seemed pretty sure that the changes would be small and easily adaptable.
“There’s a lot of similarities within our offense,” Riley said. “There’s obviously going to be some nuanced changes. There’s kind of a melting pot, if you will, of some of the things that we had done previously and then some of the things that Coach Klein is continuing to build on. And as long as we’re efficient and we’re being physical, that’s what we’re going to care about.”