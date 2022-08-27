040522_mer_spt_ksupublicfootballpractice-19.jpg
Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley directs players in a drill at a public practice on April 5. K-State returns two of five starters on the offensive line from last season.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

After the graduation of three of the five starters on the offensive line for Kansas State last season, coach Connor Riley still feels pretty good about what he has to work with heading into the 2022 season.

The Wildcats lost center Noah Johnson and guards Josh Rivas and Ben Adler, but return preseason All-Big 12 junior lineman Cooper Beebe and senior right tackle Christian Duffie who comes into the 2022 season with 21 consecutive starts, the most of any K-State player.

