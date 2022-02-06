The Kansas State men inched their way closer to the NCAA tournament conversation Saturday evening with a strong 75-63 win at TCU.
The win is the second-straight for the Wildcats (12-10, 4-6 in Big 12 play).
Sophomore guard Nijel Pack led the way with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting including 3-of-6 from 3. For the second straight game, Pack was perfect in the first half.
TCU (15-5, 4-4) was without star sophomore guard Mike Miles due to a wrist injury. Miles leads the Horned Frogs in both scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (4.2 assists per game).
Miles had 19 points in TCU’s 60-57 win over K-State on Jan. 12.
K-State got out to an uncharacteristically hot start, leading by double-digits multiple times in the first half before heading into halftime up 35-28.
TCU battled its way back to back within two, 39-37, triggering a timeout from head coach Bruce Weber with 17 minutes to play in the second half.
Senior guard Mike McGuirl nailed a 3 immediately following the timeout and K-State broke free on a 15-2 run.
McGuirl ended the game with 13 points. The Wildcats are 5-0 this season when the senior guard scores in double-figures.
Joining McGuirl in double-figures was fellow fifth-year senior Mark Smith who had 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and junior Markquis Nowell who had 14 points and a game-high six assists.
The Wildcats’ lead grew to as much as 16 with seven minutes to play.
TCU got back within seven with a little under a minute and a half to play, but K-State hit seven of their nine free throws down the stretch to put away the win.
Damion Baugh led TCU with 18 points followed by 14 for Francisco Farabello and 13 for Emanuel Miller.
K-State will start a stretch of three games in six day on Wednesday when they host No. 8 Baylor at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are just two weeks removed from a rough 74-49 loss to the Bears in Waco.
KANSAS STATE 75
TCU 63
Kansas State (75)
Totals: 26-56 FG, 15-20 FT
Nijel Pack 7-10 3-4 20, Mark Smith 5-12 6-8 16, Markquis Nowell 5-15 3-5 14, Mike McGuirl 4-10 2-2 13, Carlton Linguard Jr. 2-3 1-1 5, Davion Bradford 2-2 0-0 4, Ismael Massoud 1-2 0-0 3, Luke Kasubke 0-2 0-0 0,
Three-point field goals: McGuirl (3), Pack (3), Nowell, Massoud.
TCU (63)
Totals: 22-56 FG, 13-22 FT
Damion Baugh 6-14 2-8 17, Francisco Farabello 4-11 4-4 14, Emanuel Miller 5-8 3-4 13, Eddie Lampkin 3-7 3-4 9, Chuck O'Bannon 3-12 1-2 8, Xavier Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Micah Peavy 0-3 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals made: Baugh (3), Farabello (2), O'Bannon.