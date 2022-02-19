Kansas State's late game luck and success ran dry Saturday afternoon in an 82-79 overtime loss at Oklahoma State.
After orchestrating second half comebacks in back-to-back games heading into Saturday, the Wildcats weren't able to once again get over the final hump.
K-State trailed for the majority of the second half and found themselves down seven with just under four minutes to play.
The Wildcats closed out regulation on a 10-3 run to tie the game at 66, highlighted by a dunk from junior center Kaosi Ezeagu.
Ezeagu had nine points and four rebounds while only playing in the second half and overtime. The nine points was his best output since K-State's win at Nebraska on Dec. 19.
“Kaosi called me on Tuesday morning after after the West Virginia game," Weber said. "He hadn't gotten into games and he just said, ‘What's up coach?’ I said you got to produce and he just said, ‘Okay.’ I said you've got to keep your head up. ... He did a nice job."
K-State had two opportunities to win the game in regulation.
Oklahoma State Bryce Williams traveled with the ball which gave the Wildcats possession with 42 seconds to play. K-State called timeout which set up a Mike McGuirl jumper that was off target.
The Wildcat corralled the offensive rebound and called another timeout.
Oklahoma State fouled on the ensuing possession which gave K-State just five seconds to work with. Nijel Pack got the ball, hoping to replicate his late-game heroics that won the Wildcats the game when they hosted the Cowboys on Feb. 2.
The sophomore was blocked by Oklahoma State Isaac Likekele, sending the game into overtime.
"We just wanted to catch the ball out high and go to work," Pack said. "There wasn't much else we could do with five seconds."
Pack said he noticed that extra special attention was paid to him by the Oklahoma State defenders to avoid any spectacular last second plays.
"I even heard (Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton) yelling, 'No catch for Pack', " Pack said. "But I kind of expected that to happen. What coach wouldn't (yell that), especially when you're trying to win.
K-State trailed by five early in overtime but managed to fight its way back to a one-point lead with a little under three minutes to play.
3s on three of the four final Cowboy possessions in the extra period including a final dagger 3 from Avery Anderson III with three seconds to play clinched the game for Oklahoma State.
“I don’t think we lost their shooters," senior Mark Smith said. "I just think it was some little communications. At the end Nijel and I, he said he didn't hear. We went small, a smaller lineup so we could switch one through five. Obviously it would just be a one on one matchup and Nijel said he didn't hear me switch and obviously as older guy I've got to be louder and speak up for Nijel. Obviously they made that big three. ... I just think they were just a little bit too comfortable.”
Anderson had 20 points along with a game-high 23 points for Thompson.
The Cowboys were on target from field, hitting 51.9% of their shots (28-of-54) including going 9-of-22 from beyond the arc.
Oklahoma State outshot the Wildcats by 16%, but a steady rebounding effort and four more made 3s kept K-State within striking distance all night.
A 13-3 Oklahoma State run in the first half put the Wildcats behind by seven.
K-State retook the lead several minutes later on a 12-3 run but Oklahoma state immediately ran off seven straight to jump back ahead.
Pack nailed a 3 with a second left before half to get within two heading into the second half.
Pack co-led the Wildcats with 16. Marquis Nowell also had 16 followed by 15 points and 10 rebounds for Smith and 14 points for McGuirl.
K-State will travel to No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday for the second iteration of the Sunflower Sundown. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.