Kansas State football's transfer number keeps ticking upward. Wykeen Gill became the latest Wildcat in the transfer portal Monday — and the second of the day, following defensive back Lance Robinson's announcement in the morning.
With Gill's name now in the transfer portal, K-State has 12 players who have transferred since August.
Unlike Robinson, Gill didn't post a letter — or any other good bye — officially announcing his departure. Instead, he posted multiple highlight videos of his time for K-State, captioning one with the phrases, "God Bless Kansas State," putting "for recruiting purposes" in parentheses.
God Bless Kansas State. (For recruiting purposes) pic.twitter.com/aQCPU1y3GN— Wykeen Gill Jr. (@W_GillJr) December 7, 2020
Gill later clarified that he will be a graduate transfer and be immediately eligible to play at his next school.
He is the second wide receiver to leave the program, joining All-America kick returner Joshua Youngblood, who has since committed to Rutgers. The Wildcats have had five defensive backs transfer (Robinson, Walter Neil Jr., Jonathan Alexander, Tyrone Lewis and Will Jones) as well as three defensive linemen (Derick Newton, Ronald Triplette and Matthew Pola-Mao), a running back (Thomas Grayson) and a linebacker (Demarrquese Hayes).
A senior from Atchison, Gill suffered a season-ending arm injury against Texas Tech on Oct. 3. He missed the final seven games of the Wildcats' regular season. Gill was listed as one of K-State's first-team receivers for each of the first three games this year, though he only ended up starting against Oklahoma. That come-from-behind road win over the Sooners was responsible for all of Gill's 2020 stats: three receptions for 9 yards.
He originally enrolled at K-State in 2016, redshirting that fall. He then left the program the following year before rejoining the Wildcats in 2018, going on to appear in 10 games — Gill made his first career start in that year's Sunflower Showdown — and catching seven passes for 54 yards.
Gill took on an even larger role last season, playing in 11 games with three starts (Bowling Green, Oklahoma State and Kansas). He increased his individual numbers, too, totaling 16 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Gill ranked third on the team in the latter two categories behind Dalton Schoen and Malik Knowles, respectively.
Gill was a standout athlete during his time at Atchison High, as he earned all-state honors in both football and basketball each of his final two years. In his senior season in 2015, he led the Redmen to an 8-1 record and league and district championships. He finished his high school career with 2,089 passing yards and 25 touchdowns while running for 1,572 yards and 28 scores on 219 carries. Gill won the Kansas City Atchison League player of the year award in football as a junior and senior.