Kansas State baseball did itself no favors in a 5-1 road against Wichita State Tuesday night.
The Wildcats allowed three unearned runs, committed two errors and left 10 men on base in only their third setback in their last 10 outings.
“We had opportunities to take control of the game early, and didn’t,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said in a release. “We had another opportunity to take the lead late, and we didn’t. And our inability to play catch cost us runs. The story of the game, really, is simply not playing clean baseball defensively and leaving runners on base.”
K-State (13-7) had a one-run lead after two innings. But Wichita State scored three runs in the third to surge ahead 3-1. The Wildcats loaded the bases with had no outs in the eighth inning, but couldn’t push a run across the plate; Wichita State pitchers struck out three straight K-State batters to escape the inning unscathed.
The Shockers (9-8) scored two more runs in the bottom half of the eighth to seal their four-run home victory.
K-State ended the night hitless with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-10. The Wildcats also were 0-for-4 with the bases loaded.
The eighth inning wasn’t the only time the Wildcats loaded the bases Tuesday, either.
They also did so in the second. After Kaden Fowler’s groundout brought home Dylan Phillips, K-State had the bases juiced.
But they didn’t score again — that inning, or in the final seven frames.
Wichita State’s three-run third inning began with K-State’s starting pitcher, Zak Herbers, hitting Shocker catcher Ross Cadena. Wichita State’s Jack Sigrist laid down a bunt attempt, but Herbers’ errant throw to first past Goodwin, which allowed Cadena to score from second. Couper Cornblum capped the inning with a two-run single to put the hosts on top 3-1.
Herbers (1-1) pitched three innings, giving up three runs (one earned) to go along with four hits. He had just one strikeout.
Jace Kaminska (1-0) picked up the win for the Shockers in his first collegiate start, going five innings and allowing one run and three hits against four strikeouts. Aaron Haase earned his fifth save of the season after throwing an inning and a third with a strikeout.
Wichita State tacked on two runs in the either, one coming on K-State’s second error on a pickoff attempt, and the final run scoring via a Hunter Gibson RBI single.
Despite the loss, two K-State players extended on-base streaks: Dylan Phillips’ streak now stands at 31 consecutive games thanks to an eighth-inning walk, while Zach Kokoska had two hits to push his run to 16 straight games.
The Wildcats return to the diamond Friday, as they begin Big 12 play. K-State will travel to Stillwater, Okla., for a three-game series against Oklahoma State. Game 1 will start at 6 p.m. Friday, with the television broadcast airing on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.