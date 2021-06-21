Kansas State football picked up another commitment for its 2022 class Sunday, as linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi gave his pledge on Father’s Day. He announced his commitment on Twitter.
“My success and where I am right now wouldn’t be possible without God gifting me the support I have and the abilities I have and will continue to be able to develop in football,” he wrote. “I thank my family for being with me through my whole life, and my dad for introducing me to this sport at a young age. I also (would) like to thank my coaches, teammates and my peers in the classroom for pushing me to always be the best me at East High.
“With that, I am proud to say that I will be committing to Kansas State University to continue my educational and football career.”
It came together quickly: The Wildcats offered Osunsanmi six days before his commitment. He also had offers from in-state rival Kansas as well as Akron, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. Osunsanmi was in Manhattan on an unofficial visit and taking part in a weekend camp at Bill Snyder Family Stadium just before he committed.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Osunsanmi plays at Wichita East High School. Though he’s committed to the K-State football program, he’s also excelled on the track during his high school career. He’s been clocked at 10.85 seconds in the 100-meter dash and helped Wichita East’s 4x100-meter relay team win its event at the Class 6A state championship last month.
Rivals tabbed Osunsanmi as a two-star prospect; he has not received an evaluation from other recruiting services yet.
He is the fifth commitment for the Wildcats in the 2022 cycle, and the fourth from Kansas. The other Sunflower State prospects are Silas Etter, Tyson Struber, and K-State legacy Sterling Lockett. The Wildcats also have a commitment from Colby McCalister, a defensive back from Texas.