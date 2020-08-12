A curious observer may wonder why, when the Big 12 decided to implement a plus-one schedule format — nine conference games and one non-conference contest — this fall, the league didn't stick with what it already had. Gene Taylor said it wasn't nearly that easy.
Not even close.
Taylor, Kansas State's athletics director, said he "probably saw a dozen different versions" of a revamped schedule before the conference released a new one Wednesday.
For K-State, its conference-opening date remained the same: Sept. 26. What changed was its opponent. K-State now will hit the road to face Oklahoma instead of West Virginia.
Though the dates of matchups may have changed, Taylor said one priority was making sure it didn't disrupt home or away matchups. Or put another more simply, preventing a school from going on the road two consecutive seasons against the same opponent. (Taylor said the new slate had to satisfy both "core principles" and "soft principles" of scheduling.)
The alterations, Taylor said, boiled down to the league wanting to be as fair as possible to all 10 schools.
"That's one thing about being on these committees: You kind of have to take your personal stuff out and look at what's best for the conference," said Taylor, who was part of a subcommittee of conference ADs working on the new slate. "This is my first time. Normally, we don’t even have input on the schedule. Normally, we get the schedule and that's the schedule. But because of the uniqueness, we had the subcommittee."
One version of the schedule Taylor saw had K-State's first three games pitting the Wildcats against a formidable trio from last season: away against Oklahoma before returning to host Oklahoma State and Texas in back-to-back weeks.
"We have a scheduler doing all that for us," he said. "Those are all things I had never seen before. I think this is Year 16 or 18 out of 20 that we've been on the road for the first game. You have to not focus on that and focus on the bigger picture.”
The "bigger picture" in this case was obvious, as college football wrestles with how to have a season in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The way the scheduling subcommittee worked, Taylor said, was taking a microcosm of a school's common opponents, and how the slate could be "collapsed" if a game has to be postponed.
Looking at K-State's first three opponents provides a road map of sorts.
After facing Oklahoma, K-State takes on Texas Tech and TCU.
All four teams have their first open date of the season Oct. 17. If one of the K-State's first three games has to be postponed, it easily can be rescheduled for that date. The Sooners and the Wildcats have the same format for the season — assuming there are no postponements, of course: Three games, an open date, three more games and a second open date, followed by the final three conference contests.
The Big 12 also gave itself flexibility for the championship game. The conference title clash now is slated for Dec. 12. If two teams aren't able to make up a regular-season game on one of their open dates (every team has two byes built into its new schedule), it will be held Dec. 12, moving the Big 12 title game back to Dec. 19.
If it sounds complicated and time consuming, you're right.
"Each time we looked at one (version), until we got to this one, there were one or two teams that were really not meeting the core principles," Taylor said. "Until we got to this one, it met most of the core principles and a majority of the soft principles. We had to keep adjusting until we got there. There was a lot of conversation, believe me.”