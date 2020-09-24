As the Big Ten gears up to have a shortened football season next month, players in the league will undergo daily antigen testing for the coronavirus. Assuming the Pac-12 also reverses course and decides to hold an abbreviated season of its own — the league’s chancellors and presidents are set to vote on the topic Thursday — it will test athletes in essentially the same way. The Pac-12 agreed to a deal earlier this month with Quidel Corporation — the company manufactures FDA-approved rapid tests for a number of ailments — that ensures its student-athletes will be tested for COVID-19 every day.
The Big 12 isn’t expected to follow suit.
Not yet, anyway.
That’s because, Kyle Goerl said, the benefit of testing daily still is largely unproven.
“That’s a largely unvetted system,” said Goerl, the medical director at Kansas State’s Lafene Health Center and one of the Big 12 Conference’s most trusted experts on playing sports while still wrestling with the coronavirus. “The NFL is doing daily testing, but it’s PCR. When you’re doing testing that frequently, it also could have potential issues. You might start getting a number of false positives. The more testing you do, the more at risk you are to get (false positives) and have that happen to you.”
The Big 12, ACC and SEC all test three times a week for COVID-19. At K-State, two antigen tests are conducted along with one PCR — for polymerase chain reaction — test. For the PCR test, K-State players do a self-collection, where they use a nasal swab for 10 seconds in each nostril. (Goerl said this test is used instead of the deep-nasal swab test because it is better tolerated.) The last test of the week, conducted on Fridays, are the antigen tests. These results come back in 15 minutes, allowing teams to cancel or postpone games, if necessary, before making final preparations for Saturday.
Yet Goerl admits the PCR testing is a double-edged sword. It’s more sensitive, but it also can give a false positive.
“You’re more likely to have a false positive with the PCR test, because it’s just a much more sensitive test,” he said. “So if you even came across a whiff of the virus, it may cause you to test positive whether or not you are truly infectious. Whereas if you test positive on an antigen test, it’s a pretty solid test. You can pretty much trust that you probably (are infectious). Obviously, there are one-off situations where (false positives) happen, but it is not as big a risk on an antigen platform.”
As it is, those creating the tests already are taking more chances than usual.
“This is not the way that we typically develop tests and medications and that type of stuff when we’re not in a pandemic,” Goerl said. “We’re approving tests before they’re tested to the degree they would be outside of a pandemic, so sometimes you see a test (that once was used) fail after it’s been out for a while.”
In a sense, Goerl said testing protocol is “like an arms race.” When the three-times-a-week testing was announced in August, that put the Big 12, ACC and SEC ahead of the curve. The Pac-12 and Big Ten are taking it a step further.
That doesn’t necessarily make it better, though.
“There’s really no data out there that says, ‘Well, you’re 100 times better off testing daily than if you’re testing three times a week or every other day,’” Goerl said. “Testing every day is not actually a guarantee things will go better for you.”
At the same time, Goerl said the medical experts advising the Big 12, ACC and SEC will closely watch how testing unfolds with the other two Power 5 conferences.
“We’ll obviously be very attuned to how their strategy is going and how it’s working,” he said. “We’re already getting questions about — and we’re questioning ourselves about — ‘What is the next step? This is what the Big Ten and Pac-12 are doing; is that right? Should we do that? Is there a better option?’”
Which is exactly what Goerl expects. A better test — one that’s cheaper, provides results more quickly, and most importantly, is more accurate — is in the offing.
“We’re already looking into winter and spring sports. Is what we’re doing now the right thing to continue to do in the future?” he said. “I’d be a fool if I said I think we’ll be doing the same thing in March that we’re doing now. I just don’t see that being the case, because I think we’re going to see the evolution of the testing world. ... So that’s the challenge: not getting too comfortable with what you’re doing right now, because it’s going to change.”