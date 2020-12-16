Kansas State had every intention of playing in a bowl game. Head coach Chris Klieman recently spoke with key members of the team and outlined the situation: After finishing the regular season 4-6 overall (and 4-5 in the Big 12), the Wildcats were in position to land a spot in either the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix or the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, both slated to be held Dec. 26.
Boston College coach Jeff Hafley held a similar meeting with his team's leadership council last week; the Eagles' players overwhelmingly supported a decision to opt out of the bowl season.
K-State's players took the opposite tack.
"(We asked) them, 'Do you guys want to play?'" Klieman said Wednesday. "And they all were like, 'Yeah, we want to play.'"
A bowl appearance no longer is a possibility for the Wildcats, however.
K-State's athletics department announced Wednesday morning that a recent rise in positive coronavirus tests within the football program forced the team to suspend activities.
The potential bowl berth was a casualty as well. Per the release, K-State worried it would "not be able to field enough players to prepare for and play in a bowl game" later this month.
"What we didn't want to do is accept a bowl bid (and not be able to play the game)," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said Wednesday. "We wanted to give the bowls an opportunity, if we weren't going to play, to know that well before we hit Sunday. So that's why we came to the conclusion that we did. We just didn't think it was going to be a safe opportunity for our team."
'We fully believed we were going to be invited to a bowl'
When Klieman learned of the news, he was disappointed. He also noted how quickly things can change — an all-too-common characteristic of the ongoing pandemic. Last week, as the team ran its younger players and those who had missed significant practice time this fall — Klieman said the line was drawn at players who had missed 30 or more sessions — through drills, the second-year head coach couldn't have been happier.
Bowl preparations, he said, were going "really well" to that point. Klieman and Taylor regularly talked about the team's possible postseason destinations.
"We fully believed we were going to be invited to a bowl," Klieman said.
Over the weekend, however, trouble began brewing.
Several players informed the coaching staff they felt ill. "A handful" of those players, Klieman said, ultimately tested positive for COVID-19.
From there, it was only a matter of time before Wednesday's announcement became an inevitability.
"We've got really smart people around here in our medical profession," Klieman said. "The track record says that when you have the amount that we had in a two-day span, we're probably going to get a few more, whether it's in three days, five days, seven days."
When Klieman received a call from Matt Thomason, Kansas State’s associate athletics director for student-athlete health, wellness and performance, that team activities had to be suspended, the Wildcats actually were in the middle of one: a dodgeball tournament.
The testing
K-State tested those within the program Dec. 6, the day after a 69-31 loss to Texas. That lopsided defeat marked the team's regular-season finale — and with Wednesday's announcement acting as hindsight, now the season finale, too — and since then, the Wildcats only have tested once a week. That's two fewer tests per week than they performed during the season.
The Wildcats' most recent test was Sunday. As the number of positives started trickling in, and the close contacts that come with it, Taylor said he knew he'd have to make a call to the Big 12 Conference office to inform commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Edward Stewart (the league's executive associate commissioner for football) that the Wildcats wouldn't be able to fill a bowl tie-in.
"They said, 'Gene, you've got to do what's best for your program and the safety of your athletes,'" Taylor said. "They were fine. They just know it's a crazy year. But I'm disappointed for our kids and coaches more than anything."
"Disappointed" didn't encapsulate Taylor's feelings about the players' handling of one of the most chaotic seasons in the history of the sport. K-State's players, he said, have been diligent about keeping themselves safe and doing their best to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The spate of positives, Taylor said, weren't tied to gatherings like those that suspended voluntary football workouts in June, when a number of players attended pool parties and played video games.
"These athletes have been really, really good about doing the right thing and staying within their bubble, whether that's with their roommates or with their position groups. (Sunday's positive tests weren't) anything like that," Taylor said. "These football (players) — and even all of our other fall sports — were really committed to getting through the season. I think they've done a nice job. I don't think it was anything other than timing."
The final call
Taylor said he didn't know the exact number of positive tests; what he did know was that "a couple of the key positions" were below the Big 12's threshold. Teams are required to have seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and at least one quarterback to play.
The latest batch of testing battered the interior of K-State's defensive line.
"The defensive tackles that, between injuries and COVID and contact tracing, I think we had two D-tackles who were going to be able to participate in practice," Taylor said. "Whether we got those other guys back was questionable. I know we were short at the tight end position."
Yet the active cases, and close contacts, while the key parts of the move to forgo a bowl game, weren't the only factors that induced it.
One was that K-State had no idea when it would be cleared to resume activities; clearly, it wouldn't have been soon enough to prepare for a bowl game.
Another was the team's non-COVID health state of affairs.
"(With) the amount of kids who are kind of bandaged together or either are scheduled to have surgery or already had surgery, we just didn't think we could pull it off," Klieman said. "And we did not want to be in a position where we accepted a bowl invitation on Sunday and then we have testing on Monday and have six more kids test positive and put ourselves in a position where we'd have to renege on something. I just didn't want to do that.
"I had long conversations with Gene Taylor, and I'm at peace that we're doing the best that we can for the health and safety of this football team, now and moving forward."