Nearly five months remain until Kansas State will tee it up at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the first time this fall. And as of now, K-State expects there will be no limitations in place on fan attendance, with the stadium potentially being filled to its 50,000-seat capacity.
"Until we hear anything different, yeah, that's the plan," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor told The Mercury in a phone interview Monday night. "All that can change if the virus explodes again, or if the county comes out (and tells us something different)."
Full attendance isn't the only aspect of gamedays K-State Athletics is expecting to bring back this fall, though. It also is planning on allowing tailgating to resume (five hours prior to kickoff) as well as standard exit and re-entry to the stadium.
None of those things were permitted last year, as the coronavirus pandemic altered countless aspects of everyday life. In addition, attendance at Bill Snyder Family Stadium was limited to approximately 25% capacity, or approximately 12,000 fans per game.
At this juncture, Taylor said his department's decision-making almost is identical to what it was in April 2020.
"We were selling season tickets like we were going to have full capacity, too, so it's not really that different than last year at this time," he said. "We hadn't offered refunds or anything of that nature until later in the summer."
Two notable parts of the current plan for this fall:
- Whether face coverings will be mandatory to enter the stadium still hasn't been determined;
- Taylor said K-State likely won't require spectators to prove they've received COVID-19 vaccinations. That is in lock step with the university, which on Tuesday told The Mercury that it isn't planning on requiring students to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 23.
The athletics department is taking the same tack.
For now.
"No, I don't think we're going to be asking for indications that they've been vaccinated," Taylor said. "We're assuming that things are going to be back to normal come September. That's all I can tell you. If they're not, we'll make the necessary adjustments that we did last year."
Any alterations would come because of decisions from one of two entities: Riley County commissioners, or the Riley County Health Department.
The county commissioners have not recently discussed the topic of K-State football attendance this fall.
For the health department, it's too early to make any declaration.
"We have always had great communication and partnership with K-State," Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, wrote in a text to The Mercury Tuesday afternoon. "When it gets closer to (the fall), we can let the data drive our decisions and put in all necessary precautions that are needed at that time."
Taylor is prepared to work under any restrictions the county could enact.
"We don't control what the county wants to do," he said. "But again, this time last year, we were selling tickets as if we were going to have full capacity in the stadium, too. Then of course, all of that changed come summertime. So we're hopeful with the vaccines and everything else that that's not going to be the case."
To develop the football attendance plan, Taylor has consulted with multiple sources, from health experts to the Big 12 Conference.
"Our doctors are saying, 'The vaccinations are out there. We have plenty of vaccines,'" he said. "But if all of a sudden we have a spike in May or June or July and the county comes back and puts restrictions on us, then we'll have to make those adjustments."
By and large, Taylor said, fans are ready for things to return to normal. As proof, he pointed to season-tale sales.
"Our renewal rate is ahead of what it was last year," he said. "It's not at 90% yet, but it's almost at 80%."
Conversely, Taylor acknowledged there have been a handful of season ticket holders who didn't renew because they voiced concerns about the danger COVID still might present this fall — particularly at a stadium filled with tens of thousands of screaming fans.
"I think we're absolutely going to have people who aren't going to want to come back to a crowded stadium," Taylor said, "there's no question."
Above all, Taylor is eager to put the pandemic in the rear view mirror, ready to return to a time when the words "coronavirus" and "COVID-19" didn't dominate international discourse. Bill Snyder Family Stadium welcoming back fans, without limitations, would be a step in that direction.
That won't occur without careful deliberation, though.
"We're not going to put anybody in harm's way," Taylor said. "If the county comes back to us and says, 'It's not safe to have 50,000 people,' then we'll do exactly like we did last year. There's nothing different, other than we know we have a vaccine now. We know there are going to be more people vaccinated over the course of the summer. We anticipate that this is going to get under control."