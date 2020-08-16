When Kansas State’s football program suspended its voluntary summer workouts in June, players had unexpected free time on their hands. Justin Hughes, a senior linebacker, said that time was used for reflection.
He and his teammates didn’t like what they eventually had to come to terms with: They hadn’t been responsible enough after returning to campus at the beginning of June.
“We had a couple instances where guys were still traveling and going places and not being disciplined,” Hughes said during a video conference Tuesday. “So when a bunch of guys tested positive and it was an outbreak here, we were like, ‘(There weren’t) that many cases before we got here, and now there’s all these cases popping up. We have to be disciplined, guys.’”
The proof is in the numbers.
Fourteen players tested positive for the coronavirus, leading K-State to put workouts on hold June 20. Those 14 positives accounted for nearly 50% of the new cases in Riley County that weekend, at the time the largest increase in one reporting period since the pandemic started. It even led the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to classify the spike in positives an “outbreak.” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor later told The Mercury that the department traced the rash of positive tests to social gatherings players had attended — a pool party and hanging out at apartments playing video games, among other things — where masks weren’t worn and physical distancing wasn’t practiced.
Looking back on it, Chris Klieman said it was a “blessing in disguise” for his team.
“The kids who did test positive had all had mild-to-no symptoms. They were asymptomatic. I know that we were fortunate there that nobody was really sick,” said Klieman, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats’ head coach. “But they did learn some lessons, whether it’s eight guys getting together to play video games or going out and having 10 guys at a pool or something. I think they learned that nobody is going to be immune to this. If you are in the wrong situation and don’t protect yourself, you have the potential to get the virus.”
What also might have contributed to the outbreak: players being confident about their initial tests. On June 11, K-State announced 90 student-athletes had been tested; all 90 came back negative.
“So it only takes one,” Klieman said. “We don’t even know where that one came from. Was it somebody who came into town from out of town? Did he get it in town? We don’t know. You can speculate on all that stuff, but we just don’t want (one) to turn into three, into five, into a dozen or something.”
At the time, K-State only was the second program in the country to suspend workouts, following a similar outbreak at the University of Houston. But again, Klieman reiterated it was a wake-up call for his players.
“Our kids were like, ‘Oh wow, this really (is contagious),’” he said. “So when we sent them home and brought them back, when they came back, they quarantined before we went back into our workouts. You can tell the guys were really cautious about making sure they weren’t the guy getting somebody (else) sick.”
Skylar Thompson didn’t dispute that assessment.
“In June we figured out how fast this virus can spread,” said Thompson, K-State’s undisputed leader and starting quarterback. “I think that’s something that is noted and is something that we are aware of. I wouldn’t say we are scared or fearful of it, but it’s more so that this is something we are going to be cognizant of and not take lightly.
“That starts with all of us wearing our masks, covering our nose. Taking all the precautions that our medical staff has been giving us. Our coaches have done a great job of making us social distance and wearing masks in meeting rooms. We’re doing all the right things, and that’s all we can do.”
And in doing those things, Thompson said, it “takes the fear away” that another outbreak might occur.
“Us wearing our masks and doing the proper protocols that we are told to do will limit the contact tracing and limit the people put in quarantine and those types of things,” he said. “That’s super vital that we understand and follow that, which we’ve been doing. We’ve just got to continue to do that and that will take some of the fear out of it.”
One player isn’t scared of another potential spike, though.
“There’s no fear at all,” sophomore receiver Joshua Youngblood said. “We don’t fear anything.”
Youngblood’s boldness notwithstanding, Klieman said he believes the lessons learned from the June outbreak paid dividends in July. He pointed to the results of the team’s tests just before preseason camp began, when not a single player was positive. He conceded, however, those good fortunes might not last forever. The team was scheduled to be tested again Wednesday.
“We full well know that (when) we test everybody, we may have somebody who has to sit out, or a group of guys, because one kid gets it and maybe three of his roommates have to sit out,” Klieman said. “I think you’re always going to have contact tracing. But we feel more confident and comfortable that, ‘If I’m protecting myself at a practice with my mask and face guard and stuff, then I wouldn’t be a contact trace.’”
While there might be scattered positives here and there in the days and months to come, Hughes doesn’t think the Wildcats ever will have to deal with active cases on the scale of June’s outbreak. That’s because when players got back to Manhattan to resume workouts, the message was clear: “If we want to do this thing,” Hughes said, “we’ve got to do it for real,”
That “thing” Hughes is referring to, obviously, is having a season this fall.
If it goes off without a hitch, the Wildcats might have that June spike to thank.
“We’ve taken it seriously since then,” Hughes said. “Guys don’t want to be the guy who starts an outbreak on the team. We’re trying to prevent that from happening, prevent anybody from feeling bad and prevent anybody from getting hurt — mentally and physically — from this virus.”