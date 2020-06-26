Friday won’t be a normal day for Kansas State football players — or coaches.
The program temporarily shut down workouts last week to slow the spread of the coronavirus, so instead, K-State coaches will spend Friday holding meetings to help players who aren’t registered to vote to do so, assisting them in tracking down the necessary paperwork and identification.
Kansas has a primary election set for Aug. 4, while the United States’ general presidential election is Nov. 3.
“Honestly, the voting registration process, that’s a challenge,” K-State assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach Van Malone told The Mercury. “To have all your paperwork, to have all your proof of residence, for a college student, that’s a little bit of a challenge. So we want to take these guys through their process, because if you don’t learn to go through the process, then who’s to say you don’t do it later on in your life?
“When they leave Kansas State, we want to be able to make sure that you’ve learned how to be a part of that process.”
For Malone, it doesn’t stop there. The coaching staff wants to do more.
“The next step of that is that we want to teach them how to evaluate your elected officials,” Malone said. “There’s apps out there, there’s websites out there, that you can go and you can look at a person’s track record. There’s some people who get elected and they never vote. There’s some people who get elected and they never introduce bills. So I sent you to represent me, and you never introduced a bill?”
Malone added he hopes his players take part in more elections than the general one in November.
“We want to teach them that it’s not (only) the presidential election,” he said. “It’s about more than that.”
Once Friday passes, though, K-State isn’t planning on slowing down. Offensive line coach Conor Riley said the team has designs on hosting visitors to speak to the team about a few different topics.
“So we have an opportunity to listen to some of the issues that have gone on to young African-Americans,” Riley said, “but also getting a realistic viewpoint of what the history of the course in this country has been for the previous 400 years. A lot of young people don’t know, and quite honestly, it’s because a lot of these (issues) are not taught in schools.
“So can we educate our team through not only hearing about experiences of current people within our society? But then also getting a better understanding of how African-Americans have been treated in this country for 400 years.”