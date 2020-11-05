One Kansas State starter appears on track to play Saturday versus No. 14 Oklahoma State. Another starter's status is uncertain.
AJ Parker, a senior defensive back who missed last week's game at West Virginia, is continuing to improve as he works his way back from an ankle injury.
"He's been practicing," defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said during a press conference Thursday. "We'll see how he is on Saturday."
The status of tight end Briley Moore, who injured his back in the second quarter of the loss to the Mountaineers, is murkier.
"It'll be more of a gameday decision," offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said. "It'll be something we'll have to deal with when it gets here. But I don't really know at this time."
Parker, an Oklahoma native, injured his ankle just before the end of the first half of this year's Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 24. He has not played since.
He started the opener against Arkansas State at cornerback. He then shifted to nickelback, starting at the spot for K-State's games against Oklahoma, Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas. Parker has 22 tackles and four pass breakups this season. He also has an interception, which he returned for a touchdown in K-State's win at TCU on Oct. 10. Parker contributed on special teams as well, blocking a punt versus Oklahoma.
Redshirt freshman Will Jones II replaced Parker in the lineup last week. Jones notched four tackles against the Mountaineers.
Moore, a graduate transfer from Northern Iowa, leads the Wildcats in receptions (19) and touchdown catches (three) this fall. He ranks second on the team in receiving yards (271), trailing only running back Deuce Vaughn (361).
If Moore can't go Saturday, Nick Lenners or Sammy Wheeler will move into the lineup. Lenners, a junior, started at tight end versus the Red Wolves.
Still, filling the potential void left by Moore won't be easy.
"He moves the chains. He makes the tough catch. He can catch a ball on third-and-8 for 5 yards and get 9 and get the first down. He can block the edge at the point of attack," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday. "He does so many things. He can flex out. He can be a fullback in the backfield. A hundred percent, he's a guy who makes our offense so much better because of his versatility."