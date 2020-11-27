Chris Klieman didn’t reassert that Will Howard remains Kansas State’s starting quarterback. He didn’t say Nick Ast would ascend to the top of the depth chart, either.
During his weekly press conference Tuesday, K-State’s head coach offered no further clarity about which signal-caller will take the field with the first-team offense for Saturday’s road game against Baylor.
“We are just going to keep working both of them,” Klieman said.
During his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday, Klieman had said Howard likely would take “the majority” of first-team practice reps this week. He did not reiterate that statement Tuesday, however.
Howard, a freshman, has started the past five games under center since taking over for fifth-year senior Skylar Thompson, who suffered a season-ending injury versus Texas Tech on Oct. 3. Howard won his first two starts (at TCU, home versus Kansas) but has struggled as he lost the past three (at West Virginia, home against Oklahoma State and at Iowa State last week).
The game versus the Cyclones was the low point.
Howard completed just 33% (3 of 9) of his attempts for 32 yards. He also tossed an interception. The Wildcats removed Howard from the game before the end of the second quarter; he did not return in the team’s 45-0 defeat, its first shutout in more than five years.
“I think it was a great learning experience for Will, especially after he got hit really good the one time and then had a couple frustrating plays for him,” Klieman said. “I thought it was a good opportunity for him to learn from the sideline and watch. I didn’t want him (to take) any more shots, especially when the game was in the balance, where it was going in Iowa State’s favor. I didn’t think that was going to help his growth, either, by having him take more shots.”
Ast, a fourth-year junior, completed his passes at a much higher clip — he was 6-for-10 — but yardage was tough to come by, as he finished with only 44 passing yards. He also ended with negative-19 rushing yards on four carries, losing large chunks of yardage on a pair of sacks.
Still, Klieman said he liked what he saw.
“I thought Nick did some nice things,” he said.
One possibility Klieman all but ruled out: Redshirt freshman Jaren Lewis entering the fray. Klieman said he didn’t give any thought to Lewis taking the field last week.
“You also have to realize we had (47) plays,” Klieman said. “That’s not enough for me to say, ‘Hey Jaren, go take two snaps and hand it off.’ We need to play more plays on offense and not as many on defense.”
Both Howard and Ast took reps during Monday’s limited practice. Klieman said that was the plan for the remainder of the week heading into Saturday’s road finale in Waco, Texas.
“We are excited about the opportunity for Will to bounce back,” he said, “and the opportunity for Nick to build on what he had on the field.”
Tight end Briley Moore said Howard never lost his composure after being sidelined.
“He wasn’t pouting. He was doing everything that he could to help his teammates,” Moore said. “He was keeping our spirits up. He was helping us in the huddle. Whenever you have a guy like that, who’s that young in that situation, I would say it’s pretty rare for somebody to handle it the way he did.”
If Ast makes his first career college start Saturday, offensive lineman Christian Duffie said he won’t bat an eye.
“I have 100% confidence in Nick,” said Duffie, who has started four games at left tackle and two at right tackle this fall. “He does really well on and off the field, in the film room, and I see him at practice. He’s just a really, really good player. I know we have 100% confidence in him, and I know he can get the job done.”
After seeing how both practiced Monday — Howard and Ast “attacked the day,” Moore said — teammates vow they’re confident the offense will be able to put a better product on the field regardless of who’s taking the snaps.
“When you have guys like that, especially at the quarterback position,” Moore said, “your team is going to be successful because of the people who are in it.”