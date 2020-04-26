Kansas State's 26-year streak of boasting at least one NFL-draft selection ended Saturday. But it didn't take long for the Wildcats who went undrafted to begin finding homes.
Among those signing contracts since the draft ended Saturday include:
- Receiver Dalton Schoen landed with the Los Angeles Chargers. A team captain, Schoen led the Wildcats in receptions (37), receiving yards (579) and receiving touchdowns (four) in 2019. A former walk-on, Schoen ended his career seventh in program history in yards per reception (17.05) and 15th in receiving yardage (1,549).
- Running back James Gilbert will try to make the Los Angeles Rams' roster. Gilbert, a graduate transfer from Ball State, ran for a team-high 737 yards last fall while finishing second in rushing touchdowns with six.
- Defensive end Reggie Walker hopes to find a roster spot with the Arizona Cardinals. A team captain along with Schoen as well as an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season, Walker started 47 games as a Wildcat. He tied a school record with nine forced fumbles while his 18 sacks tied for 10th most in K-State's annals.
- Defensive tackle Trey Dishon is headed to Cincinnati after signing with the Bengals. A four-year stalwart at defensive tackle, Dishon started all 50 games he played in as a Wildcat, including a stretch of 48 in a row to end his career. He left Manhattan on a high note, setting single-season personal bests for tackles (30) and tackles for loss (5.5) while tying his career high in sacks (3.0).
- Offensive lineman Nick Kaltmayer signed with the Miami Dolphins. A 6-foot-7 behemoth, Kaltmayer started all 13 games at right tackle for K-State last season.
Former K-State players still looking for undrafted free agent contracts include offensive lineman Scott Frantz, running back Jordon Brown, linebacker Da'Quan Patton, defensive backs Kevion McGee and Darreyl Patterson and punter Devin Anctil.