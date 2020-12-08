Luke Kasubke and Carlton Linguard are continuing to make progress as they prepare to take the court for the first time at Kansas State.
Kasubke and Linguard are two of the seven first-year players with the men’s basketball program.
Kasubke, a freshman from St. Louis, had surgery on his right foot in September. Linguard, a sophomore who started his college career at Temple College in Temple, Texas, has been dealing with a back injury for months.
But the pair is getting closer to being cleared to play, head coach Bruce Weber said last week.
Kasubke, he said, is “starting to run” now.
“He’s gotten out of the pool. He’s starting to run on the court,” Weber said. “The next step — I actually talked to him (Friday) — is jumping, to see if he can deal with the pounding. That’ll come with some time.”
Linguard is working his way back into shape, too.
“He finally got into practice (last) week for two or three days,” Weber said. “He didn’t play for three months, so it’s going to take him a little time.”
Kasubke was a consensus three-star prospect who led Chaminade High School to an overall record of 84-30 (.737) and advanced to the MSHSAA Final Four three times.
He finished his high school career with 1,466 points while making 44.7% (518-for-1158) of his shots, including 37.1% (218 of 587) beyond the 3-point arc. He made at least 50 3-pointers in each of his last three high school seasons. Kasubke scored 30-plus points five times at Chaminade, including a career-high 50 during his junior campaign.
Linguard, a consensus three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, was the top-ranked junior college center in the nation — and the No. 12 JUCO player overall — in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
He nearly averaged a double-double at Temple last season, with averages of 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Linguard also made more than 50% (164-for-319) of his field goal attempts in 30 starts for the Leopards. He had a stellar shot-blocking campaign, with at least four blocks in 15 of the 30 games he played. He had six games of six-plus blocks, topped by a whopping 11 rejections against Ranger.
Linguard played at Paul Stevens High in San Antonio, combining to average 13 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 58 games spread across the final two seasons of his prep career.