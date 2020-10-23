Kansas’ football struggles over the past dozen seasons has been well documented. A list of the Jayhawks’ ignominy during that time period would fill up the entire sports section of most newspapers.
Perhaps nowhere has KU’s futility been more glaring than against its in-state rival, Kansas State. The Wildcats enter Saturday’s game — which will kick off at 11 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium — having won 11 straight meetings in the series. That ties their own record for most consecutive victories over the Jayhawks, as they also won 11 in a row from 1993 through 2003.
Dating back to 1991, K-State has won 24 of the 29 matchups versus KU.
It’s no wonder the Wildcats are expecting a feisty foe come Saturday.
“No matter who KU is playing, we’re the most important game on the schedule for them every single year,” K-State defensive end Wyatt Hubert said. “When they play us, that’s their Super Bowl. They’re just going out there and they’re giving it all they have, and they have nothing to lose against us, so we’re going to get their best shot for sure.”
On top of their infamy in their in-state rivalry, the Jayhawks haven’t had more than five wins in a season since 2008; it’s no surprise that’s also the last time they’ve appeared in a bowl.
Perhaps the most mind-boggling stat of all: 2008 is the last time the Jayhawks won away from home in a Big 12 game. Since then, they’ve lost 51 straight conference road games. Per Sports-Reference.com, that’s the all-time FBS record for consecutive conference road losses, seven games longer than Sewanee’s 44-game drought from 1931 to 1939, which spread across two leagues: the Southern and Southeastern.
Not every road setback during this run of disgrace has been a blowout, though. Just last week, KU jumped out to a 10-0 lead at West Virginia before the Mountaineers rallied to win 38-17.
In the last Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, K-State didn’t score the go-ahead touchdown — a 21-yard run from quarterback Alex Delton — until 2:46 remained, holding on for a 21-17 victory in 2018.
Hubert has noticed how much fight the Jayhawks have in them away from Lawrence.
“One thing about Kansas, I think they always play better on the road than they do at home, especially here at Kansas State,” he said. “Two years ago when we won (21-17), that was a close game and some people still say they should have won that game. We were in a tight spot and a tough position and they came in here and gave it their all.”
There are many things in K-State’s favor entering Saturday’s game. Aside from history, KU also has uncertainty at quarterback (three players are in the running to start against the Wildcats) and lost one of its most dynamic players, running back Pooka Williams, after he opted out of the rest of this season Monday .
The records tell the story, too: The Wildcats are ranked in both national polls, 3-1 this season and 3-0 in the Big 12, riding a three-game winning streak; the Jayhawks are 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12, with a lopsided non-conference loss — at home — against Coastal Carolina to open the season.
Yet K-State head coach Chris Klieman said there’s no chance his team is looking past its in-state rival.
“We’re not good enough to overlook anybody,” he said. “Our kids know that. Our guys have got to play their tail off to have an opportunity and continue to prepare. When we prepare really well, we put a good product out on the field. When we don’t prepare as well, we don’t put as good a product on the field. Our guys know that this game is so difficult and it’s hard to win college football games.”
If winning alone isn’t enough motivation, keeping the Governor’s Cup in Manhattan is another carrot enticing K-State players this week.
Running back Harry Trotter said the coaching staff took the cup out of the trophy case and plopped it down in the locker room this week. Every time players come on and off the practice field, the cup looms large — front and center.
“Seeing it, you know that it’s ours and we need to protect it,” said Trotter, an Atchison native who said he grew up cheering for KU. “That’s the mentality we have. Seeing it every day just reminds us of how hard we need to practice and how hard we need to prepare for this game.”
The best game of Trotter’s college career came in last season’s matchup versus the Jayhawks.
Making his first start as a collegian, Trotter ran 20 times for 92 yards and a touchdown in K-State’s 38-10 victory in Lawrence.
He’s ready for an encore Saturday.
“It’s for bragging rights, it’s a fun game every year — highly competitive, very emotional game,” he said. “It’s a fun game every year, and we look forward to it.”