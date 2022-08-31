Kimball Avenue will be open just in time for Kansas State football’s Saturday kickoff.
The stretch of Kimball Avenue between Denison Avenue and Manhattan Avenue has been closed since October but will have all lanes open, which will allow access to the stadium from Tuttle Creek Boulevard/Highway 24.
As a result Gates 5 and 8 have also reopened.
Fans with assigned parking through the Ahearn Fund on the east and west sides of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will need to take note of new arrangements. Those assigned to lots E1, E2 and E3 will enter and exit on Kimball Avenue, while those assigned to E4 will enter from Kimball Avenue and exit onto Denison Avenue.
On the west side, Gate 1 — which is the entrance from College Avenue near Tointon Family Stadium — is closed as a result of construction. Those wishing to enter the lot via College Avenue should do so via Gate 3.
While exiting, fans parked north of Gate 3’s drive lane are asked to use Gate 5. Gate 3 will have three lanes of egress onto College Avenue southbound toward Claflin Road.
All parking lots around the stadium will open at 1 p.m. Saturday and cost $20.
Fans can park for free in the K-State parking garage near the K-State Student Union and ride a free shuttle to the stadium. The shuttle begins two hours prior to the game, and will pick up passengers at the south circle on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Return trips will begin with five minutes left in the third quarter and will continue until approximately an hour after the game’s conclusion.