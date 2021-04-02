Those planning to attend Kansas State football's spring-capping practice at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium won't be treated to a "purple vs. white" scrimmage. And it won't be a hybrid session like the 2019 edition, when then-first-year coach Chris Klieman and his staff ran players through individual drills before ending the practice with a 30-minute scrimmage.
Nope, Saturday simply will be a normal day for the Wildcats.
"Our plan is to practice and to do some of the things that we've done all spring," said assistant head coach Van Malone, who also tutors the team's cornerbacks. "So it won't be in the format of the (purple) and white scenario."
The rationale for holding a regular practice, Malone said, is that the program believes that will be the "most beneficial" approach for the players.
"We feel like it is important," he said. "When you do those games scenarios, sometimes you water it down, and you don't get the benefit of a day of practice. So it's important for us to use each of these days to continue to grow, to continue to develop, to give our guys reps really the way they're used to seeing them."That's why I think Coach Klieman wants to hold our practice in this way."
Malone is eager for Saturday morning to arrive, bringing their 15th (and final) practice of the spring to a close.
"It'll be a fun experience for the fans, because they'll get to see our guys in their natural practice element" he said. "I think a lot of fans want to be able to see that. So that's another reason that we're doing it that way.”