NEW YORK — Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sees a bit of himself in Kansas State’s Jerome Tang.
Izzo said Wednesday during a press conference that Tang’s journey from 19-year assistant coach at Baylor to head coach of the Wildcats reminded him of his own. Izzo served for 12 years as an assistant under previous Spartans head coach Jud Heathcoate before taking over the helm of the program in 1995.
“I remember Jud saying one time, ‘Would you rather take a smaller job just so you can say you’re the head coach, or would you rather prepare for Indiana and Michigan and Purdue every day?’” Izzo said. “I think that helped me. I think (Baylor head coach) Scott Drew really helped Jerome. They built that program. They built it together just like I built mine with my assistants over the years.”
Izzo’s seventh-seeded Michigan State squad will face No. 3 K-State Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. But, while Izzo is a hardened veteran known for his success in the NCAA Tournament and Tang is a first-year head coach, he appreciates the work Tang has done in turning around the Wildcats program, calling him “an experienced non-experienced head coach.”
Izzo contrasted Tang, former Kansas and North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and himself with current Kansas head coach Bill Self, who left an assistant coaching job at Oklahoma State in 1993 to take over at mid-major Oral Roberts and work his way up rather than waiting as an assistant to inherit a larger program.
“I think (Tang) deserves a lot of credit,” Izzo said. “I think Scott Drew deserves a lot of credit, and I think it shows that we need our assistants. Assistants are more valuable than sometimes any of us give them. I think he did a lot for that Baylor program, and that’s why they had the success they had. And Scott allowed them to and helped prepare him to be a head coach, and so I’m sure he’s very grateful of that, too.”
The Spartans (21-12) advanced to the Sweet 16 after upsetting second-seeded Villanova 69-60 on Sunday. Michigan State has had a roller-coaster and emotionally charged season, as it went 11-8 in Big Ten games and worked through the trauma of an on-campus shooting that killed four people on Feb. 13.
“It’s been an incredible journey, especially this last month and a half, and yet we’re playing some of our better basketball,” Izzo said. “We’ve kind of alternated between our offense and our defense, and sooner or later, I’d like to put the two together. If we could ever have both working at the same time, I think we would be even a better team, and yet last weekend our defense kind of carried us, which a lot of times is needed in the NCAA Tournament.”
While the Spartans have no intention of seeing their season come to an end just yet, they understand the challenge the Wildcats pose.
Grad student forward Joey Hauser said that the Big 12 is “arguably the best conference in America this year,” and as such, K-State is no stranger to difficult matchups.
“They’ve seen really good opponents,” he said.
“But definitely really talented and got some really good playmakers.”
“First impression is just a really great team,” added senior forward Malik Hall. “They’ve had a heck of a year, played very hard, won a lot of very big games, so definitely a very capable team.”