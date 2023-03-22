NCAA Michigan State Basketball

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during practice before a Sweet 16 game at the NCAA East Regional, Wednesday, in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sees a bit of himself in Kansas State’s Jerome Tang.

Izzo said Wednesday during a press conference that Tang’s journey from 19-year assistant coach at Baylor to head coach of the Wildcats reminded him of his own. Izzo served for 12 years as an assistant under previous Spartans head coach Jud Heathcoate before taking over the helm of the program in 1995.

