KANSAS CITY — Gene Taylor is looking to hire a new coach in the next three weeks, and he's not going to break the bank to do it. He also said he'd consider current head coaches as well as assistants.
Taylor, the K-State athletics director, outlined the plans heading into the search for the 25th head coach of the Wildcat men's basketball program after the resignation of head coach Bruce Weber Thursday morning.
The hire will be the third in Taylor's six-year tenure at K-State. Taylor hired Wildcat baseball skipper Pete Hughes and K-State football head coach Chris Klieman in 2018. He's optimistic as he starts down the path.
"I told our players this morning, 'The reason this job is attractive is because of what you guys have put together. As a team and as a group of individuals,' Taylor said. "So I think we'll get some great candidates. ... We're going to start moving right away. We're not going to waste any time."
Taylor said his expectations for the new hire will be the same as they were under Weber: be in contention for a Big 12 title and, perhaps more importantly, earn invites to the NCAA tournament on a "pretty consistent basis."
"It's tough to win a Big 12 Championship," Taylor said. "We won a couple under (Weber) and (that was the first for K-State since 1977). Winning a championship is certainly a goal, but it's more important to put ourselves in a position to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and go as deep as we can."
When about how much money the athletic department will be able to dedicate to the salary of the new head coach, Taylor did not go into specifics. He did, however say that K-State would be "competitive", but the athletic department probably wouldn't be able to afford a top-tier salary.
"All of our salaries aren't typically the highest in the Big 12, but if we want to get the best candidate, we need to put a package together that can attract a bunch of candidates," Taylor said. "There may be candidates out there that we won't have to pay the top dollar for but we can grow into that, depending on the success that they have. We're going to be within reason of our budget, but also in a position to be competitive from a salary perspective."
Weber was to be paid $2.9 million next season. K-State said it would pay him the $1 million buyout he would have been owed had he been fired outright.
Taylor said that they would look at candidates that are both sitting head and assistant coaches.
K-State has hired a search firm, TurnkeyZRG. They are the same firm that K-State hired during their football coaching search three and a half years ago.
Taylor also spoke a lot on player retention.
The transfer portal makes it easy for players to jump to a different school in the best of circumstances. Holding a roster together during a coaching transition is even tougher, something Taylor acknowledged.
"I asked our guys this morning when I talked to them for patience," Taylor said. "I said, 'Please, you have plenty of time. Let us get a chance to bring in a head coach that you'll have a chance to visit with. If you do want to transfer after that, that's up to you.' I asked them to trust us. ... If I need to do some individual meetings with them, certainly I will. I asked for their feedback, what they were looking for in a coach, if they had names of coaches. I certainly would want to hear that, and a couple of guys have already reached out to me."
Taylor hopes to have this resolved quickly. He said he wants to have a candidate nailed down before he goes to the Final Four in New Orleans on April 2.
"I don't want to go to the Final Four with a coaching position in my back pocket," Taylor said. "That's about the worst thing you can do. So if we can get it done before then, that'd be great."