NEW YORK — Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May and select players addressed the media ahead of their Elite Eight matchup with Kansas State on Saturday.
Here’s what they had to say about the Wildcats.
Q: When you were an assistant at Florida, did you intersect with K-State forward Keyontae Johnson?
Head coach Dusty May: Yeah, I watched him a lot at IMG his junior year and then saw him a little bit at Oak Hill and then his official visit when (we) signed him and spent time with him and his family. So I know Keyontae well. My oldest son, Jack, is a walk-on at Florida, and he was his teammate, very close friend. So they had a couple great moments last night, as well.
Q: What was your biggest takeaway from him?
DUSTY MAY: He played like a 35-year-old veteran at 18 years old. The game is really, really slow in his mind, and that’s very unique when you consider his size, strength, length, athleticism, shooting ability, his ability to drive the basketball. He’s just a really unique talent.
Q: When Johnson collapsed because of a heart condition at Florida, how did that affect you?
DUSTY MAY: I talk to (Florida head coach) Mike White every day, their entire staff. A couple guys on their staff now used to work with me here at FAU. So my son was on the team, my wife was probably at that game. It’s hard for me now to watch — they showed it on SportsCenter yesterday, and I said, “I’ve got to go.”
Q. When you first watched K-State guard Markquis Nowell’s film, was there a player that popped into your mind when watching him? And what do you think is the key in slowing him down tomorrow?
DUSTY MAY: Well, I watched him a lot this season because I enjoy watching that team play. They play the right way, they share it, they’re enjoyable to watch. And as a coach, that’s the greatest compliment when you’ll turn on a TV and watch a team play. So I watched them a lot. So very familiar. And obviously watching Keyontae, last night he put on a show, just his ability to score, to impact every single possession. We’re not even talking about his defensive ability.
His steals, his quick hands, his quick feet, his anticipation. He just impacts winning every single possession of every single game. And for him to sprain his ankle, come back in and play in whatever capacity he was and to do the things he did, it just shows how special he is as far as heart.
Q: How do you shut down Nowell?
DUSTY MAY: You don’t shut him down. You try to make him score inefficiently, you try to challenge every pass, every passing lane with anticipation, with our athleticism. But you don’t stop a guy like that, you just hope to make him inefficient on that particular night.
Q: When you’re preparing for a player who is as quick as Nowell, what kind of strategies can you use to take away some of their speed?
DUSTY MAY: Well, you have to pick your poison with him and choose best angles possible.
We talk about him and Keyontae all the time, but their supporting cast are good and they have a perfect mix of shooting and guys who can play above the defense. So if you turn your head with his playmaking skills and give him too much attention, now they’re throwing lobs as they’ve proven all year they’re able to do.
So you have to pick your poison, decide what you’re going to live with and try to make them as inefficient as possible.
Because when you have the range, the mid-range, the floaters to the rim, the passing to the left and right hand, he has no holes in his game and he’s going to find a solution to whatever coverage you’re in. So we’ll probably have to switch up some coverages. Hopefully, we don’t, but players like that typically make you.
Q: What do you see from Kansas State and what are your impressions of Johnson?
Junior guard BRYAN GREENLEE: Obviously they’re a very talented group. From what I saw yesterday just by watching the game in person, they’ve got a floor general as a point guard who can get everyone involved. And Keyontae Johnson is obviously like a freak athlete, very aggressive. We just are going to trust the scout, lock into what we see on the film and what the coaches tell us to do and just execute that the best we can.
Senior guard MICHAEL FORREST: Yeah, they definitely have a great point guard. And the team as a whole, everyone is amazing playing on and off the ball.
For the next 24 hours, we’re going to just focus on the scout.
Sophomore guard ALIJAH MARTIN: Yeah, they’ve got a great team. They’re here for a reason, as well. But like Bryan said, we’re just going to trust the scout and try to come out on top.
Q: One of the things that K-State guard Marquis Nowell does so well is he passes. How do you restrict his vision?
BRYAN GREENLEE: On-ball pressure is a big key, and also the help side defense and making sure that the rest of the defenders see their man and don’t get back door cut and different things like that that just give him an opportunity to find open people. I believe with our switching defense and how attentive we are to being disciplined, we can do a good job of containing him.