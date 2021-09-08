K-State students and fans tailgate outside of Bill Snyder Family Stadium before its 2019 home opener against Nicholls. Tailgating is back this fall after it was prohibited last season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It will be business as usual for fans at both Kansas State and Manhattan High football games this fall.
After a year of coronavirus-induced restrictions, both schools plan to have gamedays more closely resembling those in prior to the pandemic.
For K-State, the lone restriction at Bill Snyder Family Stadium is that, in accordance with university policy, fans are required to wear face coverings in all inside spaces at the venue — regardless of vaccination status. (Those in personal suites will not be held to this restriction, however as a K-State spokesman told The Mercury those are defined as “personal spaces.”)
In all outdoor spaces at the stadium, face coverings are not required and are at the discretion of each patron.
K-State has no limits on capacity this season; it limited attendance to approximately 12,000 fans per game in 2020.
Last year, K-State prohibited tailgating as well as re-entry into the stadium.
Both of those now are back in place for games this fall.
At Manhattan High, masks will not be enforced during outside events, but any indoor events will require masks to be worn at all times.
There will be no restrictions on crowd size this season, but MHS encourages fans to physically distance themselves when applicable at games and to sit in pods with family members or small groups that traveled together to the game.
Concessions at the game will be restricted to drinks and pre-packaged items.
Only essential personnel will be allowed on the playing field/court during or after Manhattan games.