From the outside, expectations for Kansas State’s men’s basketball team this season are low. As in, “worst in the Big 12 for the second straight year” low. That’s where the league’s coaches voted the Wildcats in the Big 12 preseason poll. That’s where you’ll find the Wildcats in virtually any preseason prognostication from respected college basketball writers, too.
Try to feign shock.
The Wildcats finished last in the 10-team Big 12 in 2019-20 with a 3-15 record in conference play. K-State set a single season program record for losses, with 21. At one point, the Wildcats lost 10 straight games, the longest in Bruce Weber’s time at the helm. (Or put another way: K-State went from Jan. 30 to March 6 without tasting victory. Senior Xavier Sneed put the team on his back on senior day March 7, scoring 31 points in a 79-63 win over Iowa State to finally snap the losing skid.)
K-State carried that momentum into the Big 12 tournament, where it went one-and-done ... because of the coronavirus. It beat TCU in the 7/10 game on Day 1 of the tournament. That same night, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. That led nearly every sports league across the country to suspend or cancel the remainder of their seasons. K-State never got a chance to take on Baylor for the third time on the season. (Probably for the best. The 2019-20 Wildcats always will be able to say they ended their season on a two-game winning streak.)
A mass exodus followed.
Five players — guards Cartier Diarra and David Sloan as well as forwards James Love, Nigel Shadd and Levi Stockard — entered the transfer portal in the month after the season ended.
Diarra was the biggest loss, in terms of production. (Not in terms of attitude.) Sloan was in line for a starting spot. Stockard, too. Love and Shadd ... well, they’re enjoying their new lives in Ypsilanti, Mich. (Eastern Michigan) and Stockton, Calif. (University of the Pacific), respectively.
Their departures merely freed up space for more newcomers.
They have so many, they likely wore name tags at practice for the first month.
K-State has seven players in their first year with the program. That’s not even counting Kaosi Ezeagu, who joined K-State in the middle of last season after beginning his college career at Texas-El Paso, but had to sit out to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. He’s eligible to play now.
It’s quite an incoming class — it’s widely regarded, on paper, as the best Weber has signed since he’s been in Manhattan.
Yet the influx of talent still has K-State at the bottom of the league in outsiders’ minds. That has more to do with the quality of the Big 12 than a reflection of K-State underperforming.
Those opinions, from fellow league coaches and writers, are based more off conjecture than proof.
Weber knows his team. The most pleasant surprise about the newcomers, he said, is that they’re always eager to learn. At the time of a teleconference with reporters Monday, Weber said as he spoke, “six or seven” players were in the coaches’ offices, watching film.
“They want to get in there. They want to learn and get better,” Weber said. “That (is something) you don’t know until they get here.”
And while Weber didn’t state the Wildcats will win the national championship, or a Big 12 title, or even the Little Apple Classic — the inaugural event that starts Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum, and will see K-State hosting Drake in its opener followed by a tilt with old conference rival Colorado on Friday — he is quietly confident. And hopeful.
First and foremost, he said the team needs to avoid the injury bug. Then, it has to figure out the players it can count on, night in and night out. The Wildcats’ defense, Weber confidently said, will be a cornerstone, as always.
“I feel like we can compete with people,” he said. “Until they show us on the court, in front of people, in front of (media members), we’re not going to know much. But I like some of our weapons. I like their unity. I like how hard they work. I like our depth.”
That’s reasonable. Measured. Logical.
With the departure of so many players from last season’s team, via the numerous transfers and the graduating seniors, 2020-21 sets up as a transition year for K-State. Mike McGuirl is the lone senior. The only other players who even have appeared in a game for the Wildcats are a trio of sophomores: Antonio Gordon, DaJuan Gordon and Montavious Murphy.
Freshman Nijel Pack, arguably the most highly touted of the signing class, has wowed coaches since preseason practices began. It will be no surprise if he’s in the lineup when K-State tips off the 2020-21 campaign at 1 p.m. Wednesday against Drake.
The Wildcats, young as they are, will make some careless mistakes at times this year. They’ll upset a veteran team or two, too, because they don’t know (or care) they’re supposed to lose. Road games will be far easier than any other year in history as well, what with the coronavirus pandemic severely restricting or — in K-State’s case to begin the year — entirely prohibiting fan attendance.
Allen Fieldhouse won’t be quite as intimidating, for instance, without the ear-splitting noise of a sold-out crowd. (Insert joke here about the “friendly officiating from Big 12 officials still making a win in Lawrence unlikely for opposing teams.”)
Given all the obstacles in front of it, from the new faces to the constant specter of COVID postponing games — or perhaps ending the season prematurely, yet again, if the recent spike in active cases around the country overloads the health system before a dependable vaccine finally is developed — a non-10th-place conference finish for K-State this season would be progress. Think somewhere in the sixth-to-ninth range.
Anything above that would mean either: a) The team came together far more quickly than anyone anticipated, and Weber and his staff did a phenomenal job coaching up the youngsters; b) Teams picked higher in the Big 12 pecking order were decimated by COVID-19 at various points in the season; or c) Both.
Again: A bottom-tier finish in the Big 12 for the Wildcats is expected.
Yet if they exceed that, if they somehow manage a top-half-of-the-conference record at the end of the season, it would be apropos.
2020 has turned everything upside down, after all.
Why not the Big 12, too?