MORGANTOWN, W.V. — All the positives Kansas State took into Saturday's game at Milan Puskar Stadium meant nothing once kickoff arrived. That's because K-State played West Virginia. And in recent years, when the Wildcats play the Mountaineers, it means a long day for K-State.
A stingy, turnover-producing West Virginia defense stymied K-State all day, winning 37-10 to snap the Wildcats' four-game win streak and hand the visitors their first loss in Big 12 play.
Saturday marks the fifth consecutive season K-State (4-2, 4-1 Big 12) has lost to West Virginia. The Mountaineers' streak comes on the heels of the Wildcats beating the Mountaineers five meetings in a row, with a victory in 1931 followed by four more wins (2012-15), which started upon West Virginia's entry into the conference in 2012.
Will Howard, Kansas State's freshman quarterback, finally looked the part of a player appearing in only his fifth game as a collegian. He finished 19-for-37 for 184 yards and a touchdown. But he also tossed three interceptions, one being a pick-six: West Virginia linebacker Dylan Tonkery returned it 18 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter that basically sealed the win for the hosts — especially the way the Mountaineers' defense played.
K-State managed just one drive of 10 plays or more. Only two possessions lasted more than four minutes. And while the number of plays or a drive's time of possession isn't always an indicator of success — a drive can last two plays and 15 seconds and end with a touchdown — but on Saturday, both of those areas spoke to the stinginess of West Virginia's defense.
At one point in the first half, K-State's offense ran 15 plays.
It gained 14 yards in that span.
The Wildcats' defense kept the contest close — at least in the first half. West Virginia (4-2, 3-2) didn't score after either of Howard's first two interceptions.
Following the first, which came on the game's opening possession, the Mountaineers only were 44 yards away from the end zone, the Wildcats' defense held, forcing a field goal. Evan Staley's 51-yard attempt missed, keeping the contest scoreless.
After the second, which occurred later in the first quarter, the Wildcats stymied the Mountaineers, who lost 9 yards before punting.
While a pair of field goals marked the only scoring of the opening period — a 21-yarder from Blake Lynch to edge K-State ahead at the 8:33 mark before Staley leveled it again with a 19-yarder of his own with 3:06 left in the quarter — the Mountaineers' offense found their footing in the second 15 minutes.
West Virginia scored three times in the quarter: quarterback Jarret Doege accounting for a pair through the air while star running back Leddie Brown found his way across the goal line for a 9-yard touchdown.
K-State finally found the end zone on a 35-yard strike from Howard to Malik Knowles (the first score of the year for the sophomore wide receiver), but the Wildcats still went into the break trailing 24-10.
The Mountaineers didn't slow down after halftime, either. They outscored the Wildcats 10-0 in the frame to take a 34-10 advantage into the final quarter. West Virginia kicker Casey Legg tacked on a 45-yard field goal in the fourth for the game's final score.
K-State returns to action next week, hosting No. 6 Oklahoma State, which was the only other unbeaten team in league play at the start of the weekend.
The game, which will be held at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, still does not have a kickoff time. It will either start at 11 a.m. and air on ABC, or it will begin at 3 p.m., with Fox handling the television broadcast. The Big 12 and its TV partners will decide the kickoff time for the Wildcats/Cowboys matchup once all of Saturday's games conclude.