Kansas State baseball's offense sputtered Sunday afternoon as it dropped the rubber match of a three-game series with No. 24 West Virginia 10-6.
The Wildcats (19-11, 5-4 Big 12) managed just seven hits in the contest while getting nine runners on base via walks. Roberto Pena was the only K-State player with multiple hits — both of which were home runs — and he accounted for five of the squad's six RBIs.
"He had a great approach today," head coach Pete Hughes said in a written statement. "He minimized his plan at the plate and had productive at-bats. Things just didn't fall our way."
The Mountaineers (21-7, 2-1 Big 12) rolled up 13 hits, including three home runs.
They scored three runs in the top of the second against Wildcat starter Collin Rothermel (0-1) before Cash Rugely hit an RBI single and Pena hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second to give K-State a 4-3 lead.
But West Virginia responded with two more in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth. The Wildcats didn't score again until they notched two runs in the bottom of the ninth on another Pena homer, but the Mountaineers had put up three more in the top of the frame to put the game out of reach.
"West Virginia played well. We gave them some opportunities, but it didn't seem like things were going to go our way today," Hughes said. "That's baseball. It can be a cruel game, but at the end of the day you create your own opportunities. We have to score more than in two innings if we want to clinch a series on Sunday, so credit to West Virginia."
Rothermel took the loss on the mound. He went 2 1/3 innings, gave up five runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks. Jackson Worth pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Ty Ruhl tossed the final three frames and surrendered three runs, six hits, a walk and five strikeouts.
Robby Porco (3-1) earned the win for West Virginia.
The Wildcats will return to the field on Tuesday when they host Nebraska at Tointon Family Stadium.
Game 2
German Fajardo allowed one run in seven innings on the mound, and K-State batters combined for five home runs as the Wildcats leveled their weekend series against West Virginia with a 7-1 win Saturday afternoon.
"I felt good out there," Fajardo said after the game. "I felt smooth. I felt like myself. I didn't try to do too much, just tried to help my team win."
Fajardo (1-1), who rode his fastball and slider to what Hughes called his best performance of the year, struck out six and gave up three hits to the 27 batters he faced. The Mountaineers finished with four total hits, as Tyson Neighbors and Mason Buss combined for two scoreless innings in relief.
The high-quality pitching was a boost to a Wildcats squad that had trouble generating much offense aside from the long ball. Five of K-State's nine hits were solo home runs, and its other runs came on a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk.
Hughes credited West Virginia starter Blaine Traxel (5-2) for limiting the number of runners the Wildcats had on-base when the home runs came, and said Traxel's pitching style requires a disciplined approach at the plate.
"I thought we had a great plan of attack," he said. "I thought we were really disciplined and allowed us to hit mistakes when he threw them. He didn't throw many."
Brady Day opened the scoring with a home run to center field in the bottom of the second, and Pena made it 2-0 with a dinger to right.
The Mountaineers tabbed their only run when Landon Wallace hit a triple to score Dayne Leonard in the top of the fourth.
Raphael Pelletier left the park in right field to make it 3-1 K-State, and then in the seventh he flied out to left field to bring in Cole Johnson from third. Dom Hughes and Nick Goodwin homered back-to-back in the bottom of the eighth, and Pena worked a walk with the bases loaded a few batters later.
Pena said that for each game, assistant coach Austin Wates gives the Wildcats' hitters an approach at the plate, and that the approach on Saturday was to "see the fast ball up and hit a strike, because (Traxel's) a sinker-baller."
"At the end of the day, credit goes to (Wates) because we've got to trust him and he's the best hitting coach in the nation," Pena said. "When we do trust him, we execute the approach, we hit five home runs in a game."
K-State's defense committed zero errors in the game, which Hughes said allowed his pitchers to be more aggressive in the strike zone.
"Anytime you can play error-free defense and then get a performance like that out of German, it's a pretty good recipe for winning," he said.
Game 1
K-State scored two early runs but couldn't hold on to the lead in an 8-3 loss to West Virginia on Friday night.
Brendan Jones and Kaelen Culpepper each hit solo home runs to right-center field to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Mountaineers scored seven-straight runs to snatch the advantage and put it out of reach.
K-State starter Owen Boerema (4-1) took his first loss of the year after he threw six innings and struck out six while allowing seven runs on 10 hits.
"I thought West Virginia did a great job making adjustments the second time around off of Owen," Hughes said. "They got the big hits all night and that was the storyline of the difference of the game – the team that got the big hit with runners on base."
Rugely drove in the Wildcats' only other run when he walked with the bases loaded to score Johnson in the bottom of the sixth. Despite finishing with just six hits, K-State worked six walks and left nine batters on the base paths.
"When you need to win on Friday night in the Big 12 you have to execute when runners are in scoring position. We've done that lately, but couldn't get the job done tonight," Hughes said.
Ty Ruhl relieved Boerema in the seventh and gave up a run on two hits, while Kyler Heyne pitched the ninth and gave up a hit and a walk.