Kansas State baseball's offense sputtered Sunday afternoon as it dropped the rubber match of a three-game series with No. 24 West Virginia 10-6.

The Wildcats (19-11, 5-4 Big 12) managed just seven hits in the contest while getting nine runners on base via walks. Roberto Pena was the only K-State player with multiple hits — both of which were home runs — and he accounted for five of the squad's six RBIs.

