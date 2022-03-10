Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber draws plays during a timeout during the team’s game versus Illinois in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 23. Bruce Weber told the media Thursday afternoon that he'd still be interested in coaching after his resignation from K-State on Thursday morning.
Former Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said Thursday he would be open to another coaching opportunity, after tendering his resignation that morning.
In Weber's opening statement during a virtual press conference, he said his first priority after leaving K-State will be his family.
"I'm happy to tell you I have two special job opportunities ahead of me," Weber said. "First, to be a full-time husband to my amazing wife, Megan, who, for the last 42 years, has waited for me, waited on me and waited on others for me. Now it's my chance, hopefully, to wait on her.
"My second job opportunity is to be a grandpa to four very active grandkids. When I came to K-State, I told people that my No.-1 goal was to be a great grandfather. Hopefully, I can live up to that goal."
Weber said immediately following the loss to West Virginia Wednesday his wife encouraged him not to retire.
"She said, 'You're not done. Don't tell people you're retiring,'" Weber said. "Maybe there's some (athletics director) out there who appreciates someone who graduates players, wins championships, supports the university and embraces the community and, maybe brings some good players with them and has a successful program."
Whether he finds a new coaching job, Weber said he will never stop coaching and teaching young players the game of basketball.
"If I don't coach again, and we'll have to see on that," Weber said. "I'll be teaching kids somewhere, working on fundamentals because that's all I know. It might be my grandkids, but I'll be out there doing something."
K-State announced Weber's resignation Thursday morning.
It came just hours after K-State ended its season with a 73-67 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament opening round Wednesday night. Kansas State finished 14-17. The team started at 14-11 before losing its last six games.