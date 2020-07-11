The renewal of Kansas State's historical rivalry started last December.
K-State men's basketball head coach Bruce Weber and executive associate athletic director Casey Scott were hatching a plan to revive the Wildcats' rivalry with Wichita State. While they knew what they wanted, they were unsure of the timing.
However, before the pair could get too deep into their planning, the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, disrupting the college basketball and college sports landscape. The plans took a backseat as the Kansas State athletics department grappled with changes that seemed to roll in on a daily basis.
As the seriousness of the pandemic solidified, Weber searched for ways to help. In April, his mind returned to a match up against his southern rivals. However, instead of a series, Weber began eyeing a charity game to benefit coronavirus relief.
"We had been looking for a road charity game," Weber said during a Zoom teleconference Friday. "We’d talked to Purdue and Missouri and Iowa and Creighton and I thought with a young team, I wanted more than just an exhibition game, more than just a scrimmage to get a road game."
With that in mind, Weber called Wichita State men's basketball head coach Gregg Marshall. Marshall was all in on the idea, but wanted to take it one step further.
"We got into it deeply with our administration and theirs, trying to figure out dates and what made sense," Weber said. "I think we’re happy about it."
The result was not only a charity exhibition game, which will be held in October at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, but a four-game series starting in the 2021-22 season. The series will feature one game in Manhattan, one game in Koch Arena in Wichita, one game at INTRUST Bank Arena and one game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.
The teams last played each other in 2003, with Kansas State leading the all-time series 20-11.
"We’re looking forward to having this opportunity," Weber said. "I know for athletic directors and our administration and our fans, they want high powered games in non-conference."
Dealing with the pandemic
All of the players on the K-State men's basketball team are back in Manhattan and are participating in the team's voluntary workouts, according to Weber. However, that doesn't mean the team is safe from potential pit falls and speed bumps.
The team's main concern centers around the coronavirus, as it has from the beginning.
The Wildcats' first concern was how to deal with its international players. With borders opening and closing around the globe, it was important for Weber to have three internationals inside the country as quickly as possible.
With the international players on campus, K-State's American-born players began to trickle back to Manhattan as well. Once back in town, players spent a week in quarantine before taking both the active coronavirus test as an antibody test. The team didn't start their workouts until last Monday.
However, even the workouts look different. Instead of full-team workouts, the players are split into groups depending on who their roommates are. That way, should one player fall ill to the virus, the majority of the team can avoid exposure.
"We constantly remind them about their safety and being smart and they just want to have fun and be college kids in the summer," Weber said. "But right now, it’s difficult to do that and not spread the virus."
There are still a large number of unknowns as the team heads into its season. However, a potential new problem popped up last week that could have devastating effects on the Wildcats' roster.
Last Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released regulations stating that if a school does not have in-person classes, foreign students will be required to return to their home country.
At the moment, Kansas State is planning to have a mix of in-person and online classes for its fall semester. Under that scenario, international students should be able to remain on campus. However, with the coronavirus causing circumstances to change rapidly, the concern over the regulations is palpable inside the K-State men's basketball program.
"We hope it’ll work out," Weber said. "It’s definitely been brought up and discussed and I know it’s important to our university and many other universities throughout the country."