After being swept by Kansas to end the regular season last week, Kansas State head coach Suzie Fritz said she felt her team had blown its final opportunity to make a case for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
Instead of telling the team to stay hopeful its name would be announced during the selection show, Fritz said she told the team to be sure they knew how to handle disappointment if the selection committee left out K-State for the second straight season.
“We were saying, ‘Hey, we had some things in our control, and we want you to be disappointed and figure out a way to deal with that disappointment,'” Fritz said. “But we are going to sit here and watch to figure out where we land. We know the work that we did. We are on the bubble. It is just going to be on how they determine what our resume looks like.”
The Wildcats didn't have to deal with any disappointment Sunday, however, as they earned a spot in the 64-team tournament
The first-round matchup against Florida State awaits at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln, Neb. A first-round victory would result in a matchup against Nebraska or Campbell.
Fritz summed up the team's feelings in one word: "Awesome." That was doubly true given how the team ended the regular season: losing four in a row, and five of its last six.
“I think there was some combination of excitement and shock,” Fritz said. “When you pop up, there is that initial, ‘Let’s go! Let’s go do this!’”
K-State finished the regular season 15-12 overall and with a 6-10 record in Big 12 play. Fritz said playing in the Big 12, which has the best RPI of any league in the country, paved the way for K-State to land a spot in the tournament.
“I think the Big 12 strength of schedule this year really helped not just us but (most) of the teams in the conference,” Fritz said. “The Big 12 got seven teams in, which is amazing. (We) did have the No. 1 RPI strength of schedule in the country, (so) I think in all honesty the strength of schedule lifted us up and gave us an opportunity. I am just excited for the women on the team. I really feel like we have an opportunity to finish the season as we had hoped and place significantly better.”
Fritz says it is “really exciting” to end the team's five-year NCAA drought.
“We are thrilled. Absolutely thrilled,” Fritz said. “(I am) really excited for the team and really proud of them. We have had a couple of years recently we thought we should have been in but did not get in. This year, I think we were very concerned after a very difficult six-game stretch about the position we had put ourselves in — whether our value would be seen and recognized to give us a chance.”
K-State has battled consistency issues all season and shown that at its best, it can go toe to toe with any opponent.
The strength of the Big 12 has this team “battle tested,” Fritz said, for action in the tournament.
“We should feel like we can compete with just about anybody,” Fritz said. “We have seen everything at this point. I feel confident there aren’t going to be many surprises at this point. It is now just about our ability to execute, handle pressure and be at your best when your best is required. I think that is where we are at, and that is where you want to be. That is the way the postseason is supposed to feel.
"We are going to put very little into our opponents and really need to be about 80% to 90% (focused on us). If we play well, our good is good enough. Our great is pretty great. It is just the consistency. If we can play consistently well, I feel really good about our chances.”