With major cities around the United States seeing people take to the streets in recent days to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers Monday, Kansas State's athletics department felt compelled to reiterate its support for its student-athletes.
Specifically, its African-American student-athletes, who might be angry, frustrated or confused at the state of race relations in this country in the wake of Floyd's death: a black man killed while pinned to the ground by three law enforcement officers.
"At K-State, we are one family and emphasize our support for our black student-athletes during a very difficult time," athletics director Gene Taylor wrote Friday in a message posted on K-State Athletics' official Twitter account. "The K-State family consists of individuals with a vast range of experiences, beliefs, values, intellectual capabilities and cultural views. Respect for these unique characteristics allows for our student-athletes to achieve their full potential while enjoying the benefits of a rich learning environment. Our family is committed to creating and maintaining an environment that embraces and celebrates diversity where all people are valued, supported and respected. At K-State, we are family."
Each time Taylor used the word "family" in his statement, the word was bolded for effect.
An hour and a half after the initial statement posted, Taylor followed up with another, quoting the initial tweet from his own Twitter account.
"I want all of our Student-Athletes, and especially our Black Student-Athletes to know that I heard you, I support you and I am here for you as well as our Coaches, Staff and Kansas State University," Taylor wrote.
One of Taylor's employees appreciated the support.
"Our athletics director gets it," wrote Joe Hall, a former K-State running back who now serves as the football program's director of student-athlete development. "Our family is diverse. We appreciate simply having someone who attempts to see it from an angle that they couldn’t ever live. That’s why I love this staff and these leaders."
Jeff Mittie, the head women's basketball coach at K-State, shared a statement of his own Saturday evening. Mittie, who completed in March his sixth season with the Wildcats, has been a head coach for nearly 30 years.
He lamented that this week wasn't the first time he was forced to have frank discussions about race with his players.
"I have struggled to find the right words to help ease the pain I can hear in their voices. I simply don't have the answers they need," Mittie wrote. "I do believe that we need to have a national discussion and change the injustice that occurs all too often in our country. I have been so proud and strengthened by our student-athletes at K-State and am committed to supporting and helping them shape a different future."
Still, the raw emotions simmered elsewhere among current and former Wildcat athletes.
"I just pray that I’m on this earth long enough to see legitimate change in this system and the people that run it," fifth-year senior linebacker Justin Hughes wrote.
After viewing the video of Floyd's death, one of K-State's all-time greatest football players was disheartened.
"I don’t feel free in the land of the free," wrote Tyler Lockett, a two-time All-Pro for the Seattle Seahawks who left K-State holding every major receiving record in school history. "How long will people justify something that’s clear as day."
Others felt the responses they've seen in recent days are telling.
"With all this discussion on racism I’m seeing a lot of true colors," wrote Walter Neil, a rising senior defensive back.
"Being an African-American male," wrote K-State running backs coach Brian Anderson, "I feel PEOPLE are taking advantage of the circumstances surrounding #GeorgeFloyd."
Some kept their thoughts short.
"I MATTER!" wrote DaJuan Gordon, a rising sophomore on K-State's men's basketball team.
"We tired," wrote Wesley Iwundu, who left K-State as the program's career leader in games played and now is a member of the Orlando Magic.
K-State great Andre Coleman, an all-purpose star for the Wildcats from 1990 to 1993, left nothing to chance.
"RACISM IS REAL!!!!!!" wrote Coleman, who served as K-State's offensive coordinator in 2018 and now is Texas' wide receivers coach. "Some people refuse to believe racism exists, and some people refuse to believe they are racist! It sad that the actions we now see in some of our communities are the only way people feel they can be heard!"
Senior defensive back AJ Parker also had strong words — aimed at those critical of protestors.
"I completely understand why you see looting as 'bad' or a 'crime,'" he wrote. "But it really bothers me that you choose to bring attention to replaceable things instead of the loss of a man's life."
He later tweeted out a quote from Malcolm X: "Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today."
Ultimately, Parker hopes to see lasting, substantive — and most importantly, positive — changes come out of this flashpoint in American history.
"Young black men’s idols shouldn’t just be athletes or rappers," he wrote. "We need more black judges, senators and congressmen to initiate the change we all need. We NEED more people that feel and have been through our daily struggles with power to create change."