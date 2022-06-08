Veryl Switzer funeral plans announced Staff reports Jun 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Veryl Switzer, second from left, stands with other members of the 1953 Kansas State football team which was honored in a game in 2003. Switzer died over the weekend at age 89. Mercury file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kansas State football great Veryl Switzer’s funeral services have been announced.Switzer, who died on Saturday at 89, will have his visitation on June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held on June 17 at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Manhattan.The graveside service will be later that day in Nicodemus at 4:30 p.m.Switzer was a K-State football legend, trailblazer and champion for the advancement of diversity at the university. He died over the weekend at age 89.Switzer was a charter member of both the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame and the K-State Football Ring of Honor. He was the first African-American scholarship player to graduate from the university. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Veryl Switzer Nicodemus University Worship K-state Athletics Hall Of Fame Funeral Service Football Graveside Switzer Recommended for you Latest News Police report for June 8, 2022 City looks to not call applicants unfit if commission rejects them for boards A.Q Miller School of Media and Communication offers new degrees City commissioners change meeting quorum from four to three Voting starts for MLB All-Stars, starters announced July 8 AP Sportlight Justice Dept. names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting Tang looks to fill final roster spots as team heads into the summer Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDr. Brian Sandford Spooner, Sr.After Ring of Honor selection, Ell Roberson feels 'recognized'Woman punched, shot by unknown man in ManhattanWamego teacher and his wife resign following child sex charges against himFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementLiam Payne says he has 'many reasons' to dislike Zayn MalikSt. George woman dies in single-car accident in Pottawatomie CountyCounty attorney confirms that the teen a Wamego teacher had sex with was a studentFor Manhattan businesses, help is not just wanted but neededJunction City woman hit by car while crossing US-77 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.