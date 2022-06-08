Veryl Switzer_3

Veryl Switzer, second from left, stands with other members of the 1953 Kansas State football team which was honored in a game in 2003. Switzer died over the weekend at age 89.

Kansas State football great Veryl Switzer’s funeral services have been announced.

Switzer, who died on Saturday at 89, will have his visitation on June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on June 17 at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Manhattan.

The graveside service will be later that day in Nicodemus at 4:30 p.m.

Switzer was a K-State football legend, trailblazer and champion for the advancement of diversity at the university. He died over the weekend at age 89.

Switzer was a charter member of both the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame and the K-State Football Ring of Honor. He was the first African-American scholarship player to graduate from the university.

