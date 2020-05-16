Levi Stockard will wrap up his college basketball career on the East Coast.
Stockard, who spent the past three years at Kansas State, announced Friday afternoon he would enroll at VCU. Two hours later, VCU officially confirmed the news in a release.
“We are super excited to have Levi join our VCU family,” Rams head coach Mike Rhoades said. “He fits our needs and style of play tremendously. He will be put into a leadership role from the start, and we can’t wait to get started working with him. He’s played for some great coaches in high school and college, and he will be ready to get it done at VCU.”
Stockard revealed last month he would enter the transfer portal after appearing in 100 games for the Wildcats the last three seasons.
He was part of the program during K-State’s run to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18 and the squad that claimed a share of the Big 12 regular-season title the following season. Stockard never developed into a dominant force in the post, starting just three games as a Wildcat — all coming last season — and departing Manhattan with career averages of 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
He averaged just 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season.
Now, he’s ready for a fresh start in Richmond, Va.
“I’m excited to be a part of the VCU family, and I can’t wait to do something special there,” Stockard said. “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and ultimately getting to work.”
Stockard likely will have to receive a waiver to be able to play immediately. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
He was the fifth — and final — player to transfer out of the program following a 2019-20 campaign in which K-State set a single-season record for losses (21). Other Wildcats who have moved on since the end of last season included guards Cartier Diarra (Virginia Tech) and David Sloan (East Tennessee State) and forwards Nigel Shadd (Pacific) and James Love (Eastern Michigan).