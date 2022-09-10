Deuce Vaughn ran off the field with five minutes left in the game Saturday to a round of applause and a big hug from Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman.
The junior running back had just wrapped up his 145-yard rushing performance in the Wildcats’ 40-12 win over Missouri, his eighth straight game with at least 100 yards rushing. He had also moved into eighth place in school history with 2,171 career rushing yards, and fifth place with nine consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.
”(Klieman) just told me how much he loves me, how he loves how hard I play, and I told him how much I love him and how I’ll do anything for him,” Vaughn said. “That’s a man that took a chance on me coming out of high school, someone that saw talent that a lot of other schools didn’t. To come in here and play for him every single day, do everything I can to be successful for him, for this coaching staff, for these guys in this locker room, I’m going to do that without hesitation.”
Vaughn scored twice in the victory, putting K-State on top 7-3 with a 1-yard rush on its first offensive drive of the game. His second touchdown came early in the fourth quarter when he took a handoff 24 yards to push the Wildcats’ lead to 33-6.
K-State turned to Vaughn to do a good share of the heavy lifting on a rainy day when throwing the ball was a challenge. He carried the ball 24 times in all, 14 of which came in the second half, when the Wildcats coaching staff decided to avoid throwing the ball and making a mistake with a lead.
“The ball was heavy, it was raining just enough that there was some issues throwing the football for both teams,” Klieman said. “I think the key was we didn’t throw a pick and they threw four of them.”
Quarterback Adrian Martinez went 9-of-20 passing for 101 yards, nearly doubling his yardage from last week’s season-opener. More than half of those yards Saturday came before the lightning delay that sent both teams to their locker rooms with 7:44 left in the second quarter.
Phillip Brooks had three catches for 57 yards, and Malik Knowles had two for 26.
“It was tough to grip the ball out there; I think you saw that on both sides,” Martinez said. “We were trying to battle through it, and we did. Sometimes it’s not in the cards to take all the shots you want to take. But when we have such a dynamic running game, we were able to continue churning it and eventually got some of those loose.”
Klieman said he thought Martinez was “sharp” throwing the football early in the game before the rain began coming down in torrents. Prior to the delay, Martinez led K-State on back-to-back touchdown drives of 75 and 49 yards to open the game.
Martinez added 57 yards rushing on 13 carries. He scored on the Wildcats’ second drive when he took a short-side QB run 16 yards to the house, putting K-State on top 14-3 with 13:29 left in the second quarter.
The touchdown was made possible by a Vaughn block on the last defender ahead remaining at the 7-yard line.
“The position I play, there’s five guys up front, 3-4 guys out wide, and they all predicate on how I do, so if I can get out there and do my job, do my part to help them, I’m always going to throw my body out there and do whatever I can to get somebody in the end zone,” Vaughn said.
The Wildcats’ other offensive touchdown came when Junction City product DJ Giddens scored on a running play from 28 yards out with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter.
K-State finished the game with 235 yards rushing on 43 attempts, an average of 5.5 yards per carry. The Tigers limited the Wildcats’ explosiveness on the ground in the first half, as K-State’s yards-per-rush average was 4.5 in the opening two quarters.
But as K-State stayed committed to the terrestrial attack through the second half, it began to wear down the Missouri defense, opening up opportunities for larger chunk plays.
“It was one of those things where we were talking as an offense, we were like ‘One’s going to pop, one’s going to pop, just keep pounding away, just keep pounding away,’” Vaughn said. “That’s a testament to the O-line staying focused the entire game, doing what they needed to do up front.”
“We felt like if we kept running and getting Deuce loose and Adrian out, that we could just wear them down,” added left tackle KT Leveston.
There are still some concerns about the offense. The passing game has yet to be impressive, although Brooks said, “If we didn’t have the rain, we would have put up more.” The Wildcats also committed several offensive penalties that wound up killing drives, and while Klieman acknowledged they were a problem, he said, ”I’m not going to get irritated winning 40-12.”
That seems to be the theme for the Wildcats. It may not have been a perfect performance, but it was more than enough to earn a statement win against an SEC opponent.
“I’m proud of the way we came out and attacked it from the jump and how we sustained it,” Martinez said. “Offensively, we hit some roadblocks. We got in our own way a couple of times, but we found a way to get it done. That’s what matters.”