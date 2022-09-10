09122022-mer-spt-kstatefb-9

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn breaks towards the end zone on a touchdown run during the first half against Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Deuce Vaughn ran off the field with five minutes left in the game Saturday to a round of applause and a big hug from Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman.

The junior running back had just wrapped up his 145-yard rushing performance in the Wildcats’ 40-12 win over Missouri, his eighth straight game with at least 100 yards rushing. He had also moved into eighth place in school history with 2,171 career rushing yards, and fifth place with nine consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

