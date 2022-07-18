Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) rushes a ball in the second half against Southern Illinois on Sept. 11, 2021. The Wildcats won 31-23 in the team’s home opener despite losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson to an injury in the first half.
Kansas State star junior running back Deuce Vaughn made his first of what will surely be several preseason award lists Monday morning when he become one of eight players in the Big 12 named to the 86th Maxwell Award watch lists.
The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
This is the second-straight season that Vaughn is up for the award and it’s the seventh time a Wildcat has been a candidate for the honor in the last six seasons.
Recently graduated quarterback and now Miami Dolphin Skylar Thompson was on the list last season, while running backs James Gilbert (2019) and Alex Barnes (2018) and quarterback Jesse Ertz (2017) round out six straight preseasons that K-State has had a player make the cut.
Vaughn is the 11th player in school history to be named a Consensus All-American. He ranked in the top 10 nationally in eight categories in 2021, including making the top five in rushing touchdowns (4th, 22), points per game (5th, 10.2), and scrimmage yards per game (5th, 144).
He enters the 2022 season ranked first among all active non-kickers in career points per game (8.1), second in career all-purpose yards (134.48), fifth in rushing yards per carry (5.7) and total touchdowns scored (31), eighth in rushing yards per game (89) and tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (25).
Vaughn has 2,046 yards rushing and 902 yards receiving in his career. With 98 more yards, he will become just the 10th player in conference history to record 2,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving. After Texas Tech’s Taurean Henderson, he would be the second in the Big 12 to do it in fewer than three seasons.