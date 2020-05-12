It wasn’t the keynote aspect of the release Kansas State’s athletics department sent March 2. But included in the announcement touting Joe Klanderman’s promotion to defensive coordinator was that cornerbacks coach Van Malone would assume new responsibilities, too.
Head coach Chris Klieman, entering his second season at K-State, tabbed Malone as the team’s assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.
In theory, the latter title is just that: a label. Malone pointed out that he’s always handled the duties “passing game coordinator” might entail. That means supporting the defensive coordinator — in this case, now Klanderman, who replaced Scottie Hazelton — with the pass coverage plan and its strategy for hindering an opponent’s aerial attack.
It doesn’t hurt that Malone and Klanderman already have one year of working as a back-end tandem under their belts: In addition to his new job as defensive coordinator, Klanderman is also the Wildcats’ safeties coach, meaning he and Malone must have a constant, open line of communication.
“When you have two defensive backs coaches on the defense, it’s almost like two people in the kitchen: they’re bumping into each other,” Malone said on a Zoom teleconference last month. “But I like what Joe and I do. We mesh well together and I’ve had great joy in working with him. He’s an organized, open-minded, innovative coach, so I’m excited to be able to support him in his new role.”
Malone is far more excited about becoming K-State’s assistant head coach. In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Malone admits it hasn’t been easy at times.
“But that’s what we do this for,” he said. “We do this for challenges.”
Malone wasn’t one of the four assistants Klieman brought with him from North Dakota State. (Those would be Klanderman, offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, offensive line coach Conor Riley and wide receivers coach Jason Ray.) So last year, learning K-State’s defensive concepts wasn’t Malone’s lone task; it also was developing a relationship with Klieman, getting to know the head coach’s likes and dislikes.
In his new role, Malone aims to take that bond to the next level.
“What I’ve really tried to do is always offer support to him and always ask, ‘What do you need me to handle in this situation? What can I do (to help) more?’” Malone said. “I think being a head coach, being the leader of the program, it can be lonely at times, because your decisions affect a whole lot of people. They affect families. So I let him make the really tough ones, and once it’s all settled, I come in and pick up the pieces.”
Klieman heaped praise upon Malone, saying it’s “meant the world to me” to have Malone around as the assistant head coach. Klieman is confident it’s only a matter a time before Malone finally acquires the only missing piece of his lengthy, two-decade coaching resume.
Having a program to call his own.
“Van is going to be a college head coach fairly soon,” Klieman said. “That (assistant head coach position is) a great role for him and a great role for me to have him in, because I have so much respect for Van and have been able to bounce so many things off of him.”