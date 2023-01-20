clip_116865886.jpg
John French, left, and Joe Vader, right, study a playbook on the sidelines during the 1957 season. Vader, a captain for the Wildcats, died on Tuesday at age 84. 

 Mercury file photo

Joseph (Joe) Vader, a former Kansas State football captain, a member of the 1958 men's basketball Final Four team and a pitcher for the Wildcat baseball team, died Tuesday at 84 after months of declining health.

A native of Kansas City, Kansas and a graduate of Bishop Ward High School, Vader was an athlete at K-State from 1956-59.

